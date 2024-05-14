Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour really is the place to be, whether you’re a massive Swiftie or a curious non-fan. However, there are some instances where some people have to admit this is not the right place for them.

After a two-month break, Swift and her Eras Tour is back on the road, this time hitting European countries. Her first concerts back were in Paris, where she impressed with her breathtaking brand-new outfits, and added a new segment to her tour to honor her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

During one of her four-night concerts, one picture went viral that caused the indignation of the Swifties. And, well, it was well-deserved.

Why Swifties were upset at the viral pic from Taylor Swift’s Paris concert

Thousands of fans gathered in Paris to watch the superstar singer-songwriter perform her most famous songs during the record-breaking The Eras Tour, and see if there are any changes given her latest release. However, one of the attendees was clearly not suited for the event. Why, you might ask? Because they were a baby.

Pics of an infant sleeping on the floor of the Paris La Defense Arena (in General Admission, mind you) started circulating online. The baby was not directly on the cold, hard ground, but rather on purple pieces of clothing (looking like the “Lavender Haze” jacket), next to some merch. The child was wearing headphones to protect their ears from the mind-boggling noise. A person was standing over the child, but it’s unclear whether they were a parent or a guardian.

The original post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @jacnights13, who captioned the photo: “Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there.” The original pic was deleted, but the original poster noted that, “It’s not my pic, so I’m not sure,” when asked whether the baby was with their parents.

Fans online started debating the issue, most being outraged that the baby was allowed to come to the concert, and that their parents were irresponsible. Others even joked that, if they afforded The Eras Tour tickets, they could get a babysitter.

“As a mom of a baby that’s about this size, i couldn’t imagine [bringing] them into a concert at all,” one person wrote via X. “I understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit.”

Other fans were quick to note this has nothing to do with Taylor, and that it’s the parents’ responsibility to take care of the child.

The arena officially responded

Following the fans’ outrage, a spokesperson for the Paris La Defense Arena addressed the “upsetting” incident. They told Page Six, “general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy.” The spokesperson noted, “For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”

A woman claiming she was related to the baby’s parents wrote on X in a now-deleted post: “This is my cousin’s baby,” the person said on Saturday, May 11. “Yes, he is fine. Yes, he had his own ticket. No, they aren’t usually this lacking in parenting judgment. Bad moment. Chill out, concerned Floor Baby fans.” At least the baby is okay.

