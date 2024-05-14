Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation
Category:
Celebrities

What happened to Harry and Meghan’s ‘delinquent’ charity? Archewell Foundation controversy, explained

The royal couple's foundation could have it's charity status revoked if they don't act.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 14, 2024 04:09 pm

A charity foundation set up by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been listed as “delinquent” after failing to submit certain documents as well as not paying an annual registration fee.

Recommended Videos

So what exactly went down? Why didn’t the charity pay the fee and submit the documents? And what does it mean to be listed as delinquent? Fear not, we’re going to examine each of these questions and get to the bottom of this controversy, but first of all maybe we should look at what Harry and Meghan’s Archewell charity is all about.

What is the Archewell Foundation?

Despite distancing themselves from the Royal family, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue with charitable causes like many other members of the family. According to the Archewell Foundation’s website, it has a pretty broad aim, with programs and initiatives that “uplift and unite communities” by focusing on issues surrounding mental health, race, gender, and more. The foundation has clearly done some good with an updates section showing work that’s been done with students in Abuja and Nigeria as well as their drive to support free press. These are just a few examples of the kind of work the charity has been involved in. Also, an article from BBC News reports that the foundation made $1.2 million in donations to other charitable organizations last year.

The Archewell Foundation controversy

Today the charity was listed as delinquent, this basically means that the organization is late in fulfilling its financial obligations. Archewell has also been told it needs to stop soliciting money and, according to an article from the LA Times, if the delinquency is not remedied soon then the foundations status on the Attorney General’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers will be changed to “suspended” or even “revoked.”

Obviously this is pretty bad for Harry and Meghan’s charity, which hasn’t had any problems like this before. There’s a chance that the charity could be shut down and all of this over a fee that’s $200 and some lost paperwork.

A spokesperson for the couple revealed that the Archewell Foundation had actually submitted all of its documents on time in another article from BBC News, so really the only issue was the check for the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers not being received. However, it seems more than likely that this was all just an innocent mistake, as the spokesperson claims that the original check had simply not been received, but a “new cheque [sic] has been mailed.” 

So has all of this been blown out of proportion? Maybe, it doesn’t seem like there’s any kind of nefarious reason for the Archewell Foundation to be listed as delinquent. It was a simple mistake which should be rectified when the new check arrives and the fee is paid, of course, if it doesn’t arrive then we should be suspicious.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Taylor Swift performing the 'Lover' section of her Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 14, 2024
Read Article Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 14, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained
Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening on June 01, 2023 in New York City/Scarlett Johansson attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC/Dinosaur in Jurassic World
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of ‘Furiosa’ and why are her fans seriously worried?
Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on May 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of ‘Furiosa’ and why are her fans seriously worried?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Stephen King on Dorothy Malone movie
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Taylor Swift performing the 'Lover' section of her Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 14, 2024
Read Article Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 14, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained
Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening on June 01, 2023 in New York City/Scarlett Johansson attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC/Dinosaur in Jurassic World
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of ‘Furiosa’ and why are her fans seriously worried?
Anya Taylor-Joy is seen on May 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
What happened to Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of ‘Furiosa’ and why are her fans seriously worried?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Stephen King on Dorothy Malone movie
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 14, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.