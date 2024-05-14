Via YouTube
Category:
Celebrities

What Happened To Niece Waidhofer?

Her grieving loved ones hope her legacy raises awareness and resources for mental health.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: May 14, 2024 05:01 pm

Content Advisory: This article includes discussions of suicide, please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

In a world where social media dominates our lives, it’s easy to forget that behind every carefully curated feed and witty caption lies a real person with real struggles.

Born on August 27, 1990, in Houston, Texas, Niece Waidhofer quickly became known for her striking looks and the candid nature of her posts, in which she often discussed themes related to self-image, mental health, and body positivity. Her honesty about such topics helped her to cultivate a community of followers who felt a personal connection to her and appreciated her openness.

However, the very platform that allowed Waidhofer to connect with millions also exposed her to the dark side of the internet. While Waidhofer was busy creating a supportive community, she was also battling an onslaught of online abuse from trolls, as per her followers.

Tragically, Niece Waidhofer passed away in May 2022 at the age of 31. Her family confirmed that her death was by suicide after a long battle with mental health issues. In the weeks leading up to her passing, Waidhofer had taken the unusual step of deleting nearly all of her Instagram posts, leaving only three behind – an engagement photo from 2015, a dance video with her beloved dog, and a selfie from March 2022.

Waidhofer’s sudden death came to light when concerned family members requested a welfare check at her Houston residence.

Niece was more than her struggles. She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging. While it is so very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace.

Her family told TMZ

Waidhofer’s family had chosen to honor her memory in a beautiful and meaningful way. They have established the Peace from Niece non-profit, which aims to raise awareness about mental health and provide grants for mental illness research.

The circumstances surrounding Waidhofer’s death have not been publicly disclosed, but her passing has sparked important conversations about the toll that social media can take on mental health, particularly for those in the public eye. And it’s high time we start holding social media companies accountable for the toxic environment they have allowed to fester.

What are social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram doing about it? Not nearly enough, if you ask me. They have got their community guidelines and reporting systems, but those are about as effective as a band-aid on a bullet wound.

If you are in distress or need support, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) for confidential support 24/7.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Technoblade?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
YouTube
YouTube
What happened to Technoblade?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to Harry and Meghan’s ‘delinquent’ charity? Archewell Foundation controversy, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Harry and Meghan’s ‘delinquent’ charity? Archewell Foundation controversy, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 14, 2024
Read Article Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Taylor Swift performing the 'Lover' section of her Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 14, 2024
Read Article Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 14, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained
Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening on June 01, 2023 in New York City/Scarlett Johansson attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC/Dinosaur in Jurassic World
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Technoblade?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
YouTube
YouTube
What happened to Technoblade?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to Harry and Meghan’s ‘delinquent’ charity? Archewell Foundation controversy, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Harry and Meghan’s ‘delinquent’ charity? Archewell Foundation controversy, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 14, 2024
Read Article Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Taylor Swift performing the 'Lover' section of her Eras Tour
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s fans are outraged after this pic from Paris went viral
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 14, 2024
Read Article Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
Bette Midler pops off about Donald Trump’s disturbing Hannibal Lecter comments and overexposure to his own flatulence
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 14, 2024
Read Article Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained
Chris Pratt attends the Panerai Store Opening on June 01, 2023 in New York City/Scarlett Johansson attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC/Dinosaur in Jurassic World
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Did Chris Pratt just mansplain to Scarlett Johansson how to act with invisible dinosaurs? His ‘Jurassic World’ pep talk, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.