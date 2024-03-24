How many people use Truth Social?

Truth Social is Donald Trump‘s cheeky retort to the social media giants that gave him the cold shoulder. Since its launch in February 2022, the social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump has been the subject of much curiosity and speculation.

The platform bills itself as a haven for free speech (with a generous helping of conspiracy theories), but just how many people are using Truth Social? Trump’s platform has faced stiff competition from other conservative-leaning social media platforms, such as Parler and Gab. These platforms, which also champion free speech, have been vying for the attention of the same target audience, potentially diluting Truth Social’s market share.

Truth Social’s launch was also not without its fair share of hiccups. The platform faced technical difficulties and delays, which may have hampered its initial growth. Additionally, the app was initially only available on Apple’s App Store. It wasn’t until much later that Truth Social became available on Google Play, catering to Android users.

Truth Social: A small fish in a big pond

Image via TMTG

According to a report by The Washington Post, Truth Social managed to attract roughly 5 million active users overall. However, when compared to the behemoths of the social media world, such as Facebook, which boasts billions of users, Truth Social’s numbers seem rather lackluster, much like Trump’s approval ratings. The social media does seem to fare better than the other alternate right-wing platforms.

Perhaps, Parler, Getter, and those in the same category simply can’t compete with the raw star power of the former commander-in-chief. Interestingly, Trump’s reach on his own platform is a far cry from his influence on X – formerly known as Twitter. His Truth Social account boasts a comparatively modest 7 million followers. Even the Biden-Harris campaign got more followers on his turf, which is both hilarious and a matter of embarrassment for Trump.

Truth Social’s users, who are predominantly supporters of the former president (shocking, we know), have embraced the site as a space to express their views and connect with like-cult-minded individuals. Despite this, the platform’s echo chamber-like environment may be limiting its appeal to a broader user base who would rather prefer to stay out of Truth Social’s “dose of reality.”

Perhaps, there’s some hope?

In a surprising turn of events, the struggling Truth Social has found a lifeline in the form of a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The deal, approved on March 22, 2024, is set to inject a much-needed cash infusion into the fledgling social media platform. For Trump, the merger couldn’t have come at a better time. The former president’s business empire has been battered by a series of legal setbacks and financial woes, leaving him in dire need of a win.

With the promise of a multibillion-dollar payday on the horizon, Trump can now set his sights on rebuilding his tarnished reputation and replenishing his depleted coffers. But there’s a catch. As part of the deal, Trump is barred from selling his shares in the company for six months. This restriction may prove to be a bitter pill to swallow for the notoriously impatient former leader, who is known for his love of instant gratification.

One can only imagine the frustration he must feel, knowing that his golden goose is tantalizingly close, yet just out of reach. The influx of capital will hopefully allow the platform to invest in much-needed improvements, such as enhancing its user interface, expanding its reach, and perhaps even hiring a few extra moderators to keep the more unhinged elements of its user base in check.

Under the watchful eyes of Wall Street, investors will be placing immense pressure on the company to deliver results. Unfortunately, advertisers may be hesitant to associate their brands with the platform due to it being the hub of hate speech. This reluctance will hamper Truth Social’s ability to expand its user base and achieve the exponential growth that investors crave. Whether Truth Social will rise to be the next big thing or simply be an echo chamber where certain voices reverberate a little louder is anyone’s guess.

If Trump’s track record is any indication, Truth Social is in for a bumpy ride filled with questionable business decisions, and a revolving door of executives.