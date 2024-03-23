There is practically nothing that President Joe Biden and Donald Trump like to agree on — if one says something, the other has to counter it. That’s why it makes me so happy to see Biden joining Trump in laying out the ironclad reason voting for Trump would be the biggest mistake you commit in 2024.

Not that many need any extra motivation to shun the very idea of seeing the GOP candidate back in the White House, but it does put a nice icing on the cake to say how Trump’s one decision would make life rather troublesome for 45 million Americans in one go — by killing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), something which has been on his agenda for years since he first assumed office as the U.S. President. And he has not given up on the dream even though his repeated attempts to terminate the law have been, to put is mildly, a resounding failure.

In the recent years, the renowned health reform (launched by then-President Barack Obama) has been embraced by even more Americans as they understand the perks of the almost 14-years-old law whose health care coverage includes advantages like free preventive service for seniors, no denial of coverage for those with preexisting conditions, making health insurance more affordable, etc.

In his time, Trump did his best to sabotage the ACA and it remains one of his priorities (via CNN) if he returns to office for a second term.

“We’re gonna fight for much better health care than Obamacare. Obamacare is a catastrophe. Nobody talks about it.”

And what is his idea of “better health care?” Well, it was dubbed “Trumpcare” back in 2017 and faced a massive defeat in the House of Representatives, after it failed to find support (and faced protests) from the masses since its shaky foundation and aimless plans that didn’t understand the nuisances of the healthcare system threatened to cost millions of Americans their health insurance — 14 million people in the U.S. in the first year of its implementation itself. I shudder to think what “upgrades” it has received in the years since then.

But the continued defeats have done little to deter him as the ACA remains on his kill list if hell freezes over and he becomes president again. In his own, very obvious way, Trump is underlining in bold why he should be kept away from the White House.

It's been 14 years since the passage of the Affordable Care Act and Donald Trump is STILL fighting to rip access to affordable health care away from millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/YACVLRfxsD — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) March 23, 2024

Imagine finding out you have cancer,

Then Trump gets elected & repeals the Affordable Care Act(Obamacare) & your insurance company DROPS you because it's a pre-existing condition.



That WILL happen if Trump is elected.

100% guaranteed.



So Volunteer for Dems!#SaveMyHealthCare pic.twitter.com/97p92W20Ws — Malena-PRO-CHOICE 🌊 🟦Fighting Tyranny! (@tweetMalena) March 20, 2024

Trump promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act and take away my health care. I’m a stage 4 cancer survivor and the ACA saved my life. We must stop him. #VoteToSaveHealthCare pic.twitter.com/YeSf3yxVo7 — Laura Packard (@lpackard) March 19, 2024

Of course, when Trump is so eagerly serving a giant reason for not electing him as president, the Biden administration would be foolish to not scoop it up. They are 2024 election competitors, of course, they will try to undermine each other. The only difference is that one actually makes sense in the process and the other just jumps and screams “CROOKED” and “WITCH HUNT” (sometimes without any context) in retaliation.

Donald Trump is trying to rip away health care from millions of Americans—and you could be one of them. pic.twitter.com/X5Y72GIVVf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2024

During his first term in office, Donald Trump was one vote away from repealing the Affordable Care Act.



Now, he’s promising to try to repeal it again and gut health care for the millions of Americans who rely on it.



President @JoeBiden and I will not let that happen. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 23, 2024

Of course, the ACA has its disadvantages as well — taxes for people with higher incomes have spiked, many have to pay higher premiums on existing health insurance, etc. But it has always been argued (by the saner section of the society and government) that the pros far outweigh the cons of the act so far — Barack Obama even shared a whole thread of heartwarming real-life stories of Americans who were saved because the ACA exists.



Shortly after Anthony was born, he needed to get a heart transplant. Because of the ACA, Anthony will not be denied health coverage or labeled for having a pre-existing condition — which prevented so many from getting coverage in the past. pic.twitter.com/IVWtnCZMHC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 23, 2024

Planning to completely kill the reform and saying you have a better one when memories of your ideas are still fresh? Not smart, Mr. Ex-President. But again, making your life voluntarily difficult is your thing, ain’t it?