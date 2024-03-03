Trump should probably sit down and rethink this particular choice in life.

At the moment, Donald Trump is in quite a pickle — the pending lawsuits, the steadily climbing penalties, his time-traveling stunts that are getting harder to ignore, etc. So, he is turning his remaining energy on his goal of the year — ensuring that his biggest, wildest, and most eyebrow-raising demand is fulfilled.

Recommended Videos

The ex-president’s legal team has been busy for months now, if not with the mounting heap of lawsuits against him, then with his demand for presidential immunity wherein Trump effectively claims that he can’t be prosecuted for any crime he committed during his time as the president if it was justified as or related to an official act. And of course, he wouldn’t be Trump if he was not doubling down on the “injustice” of having to face justice and demanding that he gets presidential immunity.

“The Supreme Court will address the historic question of Presidential Immunity. Without Presidential Immunity, the President cannot function, as his Political Opponents will blackmail and extort him with the threat of wrongful prosecution at every turn. I look forward to presenting my case to the Supreme Court.”

Great sentiment, Donald, but do you realize that in case the Supreme Court does agree with you i.e., the U.S. President does have immunity from being prosecuted for crimes while in office, the perks you will get to enjoy will shrivel and practically die in the face of the unlimited powers it will bestow upon America’s current president, Joe Biden, who you say has nothing better to do but plot “witch hunts” against you?

No? Didn’t stop long enough to realize that massive crack in your nefarious plans? Don’t worry, everyone who has refrained from getting exposed to your idiocy has outlined the absolutely amazing things Biden could do with that amount of power and having to not answer for his decisions.

If the SCOTUS rules that the President has total immunity….



Should President Biden order the arrest of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/7TURLye4Su — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) February 29, 2024

Is Trump really thinking hard about what a judgement saying yes, any president shall have full immunity no matter what he does, thing out here? Biden Will still be President with no trial happening after all, so he can do whatever he pleases!

Be careful what you ask for Trump!! pic.twitter.com/JogcC5vpkx — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) March 2, 2024

Yes, Trump has ambitious plans to add more to his list of misdeeds, but what if Biden just goes… “Nah!” after gaining presidential immunity?

If this argument is legitimate, what would stop Biden from canceling the election and declaring himself president for life? pic.twitter.com/U3JeoyHde2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2024

Trump has unleashed some scary “What If…?” that prove it could get really scary for the former POTUS really fast….

If the SCOTUS rules that the President has total immunity….



There’s nothing to stop Biden from ordering Trump’s assassination or public execution.



A President cannot be above the law.



The future of our democracy is on the precipice. — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 🔜 Pax East (@David_Leavitt) February 29, 2024

Okay so help me understand: if Trump wins in court, Joe Biden becomes fully immune. Correct? Obviously he could then control who his successor was. So Kamala takes over, becoming fully immune. Then whoever she chooses.

Soooo MAGA and the GOP lose forever? pic.twitter.com/wAxPNwSGZp — Rachel Is Listening (@RachelVotesBlue) March 1, 2024

Trump recently pointed fingers at Biden for not taking a “Cognitive Test” and then boasted that he had aced it twice. Maybe, it’s time to take it for a third time?