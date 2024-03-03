At the moment, Donald Trump is in quite a pickle — the pending lawsuits, the steadily climbing penalties, his time-traveling stunts that are getting harder to ignore, etc. So, he is turning his remaining energy on his goal of the year — ensuring that his biggest, wildest, and most eyebrow-raising demand is fulfilled.
The ex-president’s legal team has been busy for months now, if not with the mounting heap of lawsuits against him, then with his demand for presidential immunity wherein Trump effectively claims that he can’t be prosecuted for any crime he committed during his time as the president if it was justified as or related to an official act. And of course, he wouldn’t be Trump if he was not doubling down on the “injustice” of having to face justice and demanding that he gets presidential immunity.
“The Supreme Court will address the historic question of Presidential Immunity. Without Presidential Immunity, the President cannot function, as his Political Opponents will blackmail and extort him with the threat of wrongful prosecution at every turn. I look forward to presenting my case to the Supreme Court.”
Great sentiment, Donald, but do you realize that in case the Supreme Court does agree with you i.e., the U.S. President does have immunity from being prosecuted for crimes while in office, the perks you will get to enjoy will shrivel and practically die in the face of the unlimited powers it will bestow upon America’s current president, Joe Biden, who you say has nothing better to do but plot “witch hunts” against you?
No? Didn’t stop long enough to realize that massive crack in your nefarious plans? Don’t worry, everyone who has refrained from getting exposed to your idiocy has outlined the absolutely amazing things Biden could do with that amount of power and having to not answer for his decisions.
Yes, Trump has ambitious plans to add more to his list of misdeeds, but what if Biden just goes… “Nah!” after gaining presidential immunity?
Trump has unleashed some scary “What If…?” that prove it could get really scary for the former POTUS really fast….
Trump recently pointed fingers at Biden for not taking a “Cognitive Test” and then boasted that he had aced it twice. Maybe, it’s time to take it for a third time?