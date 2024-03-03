Say what you want to about America’s former president, but Donald Trump is definitely a man of nostalgia. But clearly, his true superpower is not getting the recognition it deserves as author Stephen King only noticed the smaller example of his ability, missing out on the existing bigger example of what the ex-POTUS is capable of.

Now, I am running out of fingers and toes to count the exact number of times Trump has forgotten that his major 2024 election opponent and the current U.S. President is Joe Biden, not Barack Obama. So, when Trump once again dumped this done-to-death mistake on a crowd of his supporters in Richmond, Virginia, during his speech on March 2, 2024, I was not surprised though the MAGAs went all silent and speechless.

“Shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I know them both very well and we will restore peace through strength. Get that war settled. It’s a bad war. And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word.”

Wow the crowd goes silent as a confused Trump says: And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he's starting to throw around the nuclear word pic.twitter.com/M0oMFKUBgu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2024

Because Trump supporters hold a Ph.D. in forgetting their favorite election candidate’s public gaffes, Stephen King came forward to triple underline his trip to 2017 with a simple post.

Trump seems to think Obama is still president. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 3, 2024

This is nothing, nothing compared to what Trump did back in September 2023 during a speech in Washington – he mixed up Biden with Obama (as usual) and then claimed that Biden would eventually kickstart…wait for it… World War II. So, as he keeps stressing that he has exceptional intelligence and a memory that will leave others envious, it either means a) Trump is from somewhere between 1918-1939 and time traveled to mid 2010s to curse the 21st century with his presence or b) he has his own Hot Tub time machine that only allows him to go plague the years before 1939. Doesn’t make sense, does it? Well, then I think I just made Trump proud.

So, if anyone is keeping score, here are the milestones the first indicted ex-president of the U.S. has achieved so far:

He said there were airports during the American Revolutionary War in the late 18th century.

Confused E. Jean Carroll, the woman he has been found guilty of sexually assaulting – for his former wife Marla Maples.

Believes Pennsylvania will change its name if he doesn’t become president again.

Advised the masses to drink bleach to combat COVID-19.

Mixed up Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi.

Unable to pronounce “Venezuela.”

Claimed wind turbines kill whales.

Whew! The list is endless, but let’s wrap it up with his forever and King’s new favorite – that Obama is still president. Joe Biden at 81 is old, but it is absolutely nothing compared to Trump’s rapidly worsening brain glitches and his penchant for being increasingly revolting.