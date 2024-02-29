Another day, another post from Donald Trump proudly flaunting a milestone that he thinks he aced in order to mock President Joe Biden. And of course, to keep this beloved tradition of his alive, Trump’s forgotten that unlike his brainwashed MAGA supporters, the rest of us bear no qualms in pointing out that once again, he has murdered logic in cold blood.

Of late, Biden’s age (81) and his mental acuity have been questioned a lot, but of all people, Trump — who regularly forgets where he is, makes confusing statements, utters incorrect facts, pokes at another lawsuit with a fresh “innovation,” and butchers grammar on a regular basis — shouldn’t point fingers at anyone else’s mental fitness. But that’s hardly ever stopped the ex-president before, so when Dr. Kevin O’Connor cleared Biden after his physical health examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Feb. 28, 2024, and didn’t ask him to take a cognitive test because he “doesn’t need” one, Trump felt the pressing urge to address the update on Truth Social.

“Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!”

Um… would someone tell the dear first indicted ex-U.S. president that said cognitive test is not an IQ test, and that if Trump had to take it twice, it hardly paints his mental fitness in a flattering light? The Montreal Cognitive Assessment — which Trump allegedly aced — does not at all deduce a person’s intelligence quotient, but serves to detect signs of cognitive impairment, such as dementia, as well as other signs of mental decline. Sadly [re: hilariously] this is not the first time Trump has paraded the fact that he aced a cognitive diagnostic test — he has been doing so for the last four years, gloating about a test that experts have called “a very, very low bar for somebody who carries the nuclear launch codes in their pocket to pass and certainly nothing to brag about.”

Normally, Trump’s rants don’t spark — or, to be honest, deserve — a response from those his nightmarish spelling abilities are aimed at. But on the rare occasions someone does respond, it is a golden moment in history — especially when that someone is Biden, and he makes a nostalgia reel of the most mind-numbing Trump gaffes in public.

You would think that Trump’s unhinged status is the result of the half a billion dollars in penalties on his head, but nope — Trump has been enthusiastically forgetting that Obama is not the president of America for months now, which pales in comparison to the rest of the mind-boggling statements he has been making for years, whose Hall of Lame just inducted his claim that his criminal indictments have made him more appealing.