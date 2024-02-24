Guess it would be wrong to underestimate Donald Trump at this point — just when we thought he couldn’t possibly conjure more non-sensical arguments, he went ahead and underlined the perks of his four criminal indictments, explained how his mugshot in Atlanta jail from 2023 is still an absolute winner, and then, rushed to deliver his usual dose of disgusting bigotry in the garb of a thinly-veiled “joke.”

At this point, calculating Trump’s status doesn’t need much guesswork. Currently drowning under the steadily rising penalties of $542 million, he is running in every direction to lessen his woes — from selling tacky $399 sneakers (that might prove to be a recipe for yet another lawsuit) to mindlessly stressing that he should be immune from being held liable for his crimes. For the ex-POTUS, winning the election this year is of utmost importance. But clearly, for Trump, with great desperation, comes greater dumbness.

So, when he recently marked his presence at the Black Conservative Federation’s annual gala in South Carolina, Trump wasted no time in first overlooking his history of being a renowned racist and calling Joe Biden a racist. And then he hurried to explain (via CNN) how his indictments and above all his jail mugshot actually helped him in attracting Black voters, who are “so much on [his] side” as “what’s happening to [him] happens to them.”

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing. They were doing it because it’s election interference and then I got indicted a second time, and a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.”

Evidently, not happy with limiting his boast to this point, he proceeded to claim that Black Americans “embraced” his mugshot — yes, the same one that still has the power to make you choke on your coffee — as they allegedly walk around with it printed on their shirts.

Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

And how did he round off his dream plot of Black people absolutely loving him? By being racist.

Trump at the Black Conservative Federation Gala:



“These lights are so bright in my eyes. And I can't see so many people out there. But I can only see the black ones, I can’t see the white ones. That's how far I’ve come.” pic.twitter.com/b2ZpvmFtem — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 24, 2024

MAGA supporters are currently passionately busy defending the former president, claiming that his words were a clever joke and definitely tickled their funny bones. But there is no hiding the real compliments…

Trump asks a nearly all white audience at The Black Conservative Federation whether they had rather have a black president or a white one that got a good deal. The mostly white audience then applauds the racist, lying, cheating, criminal candidate. https://t.co/skxKT5d0GB — Y’all hurry up🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@eilishparker78) February 24, 2024

Oh lord, this is beyond the pale. Disgusting. — No Malarkey 😎 (@BlueBoomerLady) February 24, 2024

Some are finding it difficult to form words…

What did I just see?? Fuck. — Sojazz (@SojazzSonja) February 24, 2024

He leaves me speechless. How does he continue to be a front runner in ANY type of election. It seems scary to know that people think he should be president again. — Lin (@omg_its_Lin) February 24, 2024

… but his “joke” certainly paints a frightening portrait of what the future would look like with him back in office as America’s President.

He is going to bigly short-circuit in public soon, and it’s going to be so grotesque that you won’t be able to look away. Sad! — Blue Wave (@MrTBallyard) February 24, 2024

It is high time that we praise the loud MAGA supporters — the herculean effort it must take to turn a blind eye to the fact that Trump is a racist, sexist, a convicted sexual abuser, a fraud, and a threat to national security, especially when he makes zero efforts to hide his true nature.