Contrary to his campaign slogan, he is not here to 'make America great again.'

Here we were, getting hung up on Donald Trump’s glaringly low IQ being on regular display. But the former U.S. president’s latest admission serves as a wake-up call, a reminder that he is not just some power-hungry, aging politician with a history of committing crimes — he is someone who is just bidding his time to cause more harm to millions of people for his greed. The scary part? He is not afraid to accept it.

Clearly, Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has invoked Trump and his son’s barely withheld adoration for him. Junior limited that love to daydreaming about Putin “outwitting” Joe Biden — because Putin publicly stumping Trump back in 2018 was so damn fun — and hoping for Carlson to be his father’s Vice-President, boldly stomping on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s aspirations of occupying the position one day.

But Daddy Trump, beyond impressed with Putin’s deplorable explanation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has vowed to stand aside and “encourage” his bestie to kickstart World War III.

Yep, you read that right. While giving a speech in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump reminisced about a time when he, as the president of America, told an anonymous European head of state that he would gladly let Russia “do whatever the hell they want” to the NATO allies who do not meet their financial commitments and would not come to their aid if they were attacked by Putin.

“You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.”

…which is funny considering that the ex-POTUS has a track record of not paying his most minor bills. But that’s where the joke ends because, for the highly controversial 2024 election candidate — who is up for a Noble Peace award, FYI — the above anecdote is not a mere story but a promise he plans to see through in case he gets to be president for a second term. His alarming perception of NATO comes at a time when a few Republicans are loudly protesting against further aid to Ukraine.

Trump’s comments completely oppose his repetitive self-promotion of being anti-war and his near-constant accusations that Biden has brought America to the brink of a world war. And his contradictory statements have not escaped everyone’s notice.

Trump just flat out told Russia to start WWIII against NATO, like, whenever and we're still going to talk about how old Biden is unstead of Trump being THE BIGGEST TRAITOR EVER because the "liberal" media really needs a horserace for the ratings. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) February 11, 2024

Donald trump’s plan for his next term is to destroy America and start WWIII. #VoteBlue2024 #StopTrumpToSaveTheWorld — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 (@LePapillonBlu2) February 11, 2024

At this point, the future Trump has in store for America hardly needs to be spelled out.

A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Putin and WWIII — Eric Mirren (@EricMirren) February 11, 2024

Donald Trump stands before a microphone at a rally and states he would unequivocally encourage an attack on our allies, but sure tell me more about President Biden and WWIII smh. This man is unhinged and dangerous. #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/J3xvfKToY8 — V.R. ☮-The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) February 11, 2024

MAGA supporters demand reasons why Trump shouldn’t assume office for a second term. Well, there is no need to address their questions because their favorite candidate keeps answering them on a regular basis. A man who dreams of unleashing destruction and strife doesn’t belong in the White House, but Trump definitely deserves to be somewhere given all the accusations against him and the crimes he has been found guilty of committing.