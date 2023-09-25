Is ‘The Office’ getting rebooted? The rumors, explained

The Office is the hit sitcom that helped launch the careers of Steve Carrell and John Krasinski, and arguably was the one and only draw to sign up for the streaming service Peacock early on in its existence. With its continued popularity via streaming, it may not surprise you to hear there are now rumors of the show having a reboot in the works. However, what is the nature of these rumors, and is there any legitimacy to them?

It’s funny to think of NBC’s The Office as getting the reboot treatment, since the first version of the show was already something of a reboot to begin with. Though the Krasinski-starring series takes place in the United States and was filmed there, it is actually based on a U.K. show of the same name, created and starring Ricky Gervais as the clueless boss character, Carrell’s equivalent, David Brent.

Reboot rumors and who is involved

One of the major aspects of the latest reboot rumor is the alleged involvement of the U.S. The Office showrunner Greg Daniels, the producer of a number of beloved series such as King of the Hill and The Simpsons. The reboot is poised to be one of several projects that will be announced after the Writers Guild of America strike comes to an end, according to the entertainment newsletter Puck (via ScreenRant).

Few other details about this supposed reboot of The Office have been made available. For instance, no casting details have been revealed. It’s therefore uncertain whether this will be an entirely new set of characters and actors or some kind of reunion special with the likes of Jenna Fischer, Krasinski, Carrell, Rainn Wilson, and the entire crew. One possibility that Daniels has mentioned in the past is the idea of a continuation of The Office taking place in the same universe as the previous show, but with a different group of people in focus. This is technically what happened with the U.S. The Office since there was an episode where the U.K.’s David Brent met Carrell’s Michael Scott at one point, implying the two shows take place in a shared universe.