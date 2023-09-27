Does Peacock still have a free trial?

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is one of many such platforms trying to stand tall in a field already saturated with giants. Peacock may not have Netflix’s numbers or prestige, but it still has quite a respectable catalogue. Yellowstone, Suits, and The Office are just some heavy-hitters viewers can find on Peacock, and that barely scratches the surface.

Potential subscribers will want to know that Peacock does not have a free trial option at the moment. On one of the pages highlighting the streaming service’s “Sample Select Episodes,” potential subscribers can find this tidbit down below: “Peacock does not currently offer a free trial. Subscribe to Peacock to continue watching more episodes.”

While the platform used to offer a free trial period, it has since moved away from that model. But potential subscribers should know they can still possibly get free access to Peacock, depending on their cable or internet provider.

How many plans does Peacock offer?

Photo via NBC

Peacock currently has two plans: a “premium” option and the “premium plus” plan. Premium is $5.99 a month but comes with ads; the latter option is $11.99 a month, and gives the subscriber a mostly ad-free experience while also allowing them to download programs to watch offline later.

Initially, Peacock was free for many Xfinity users, especially when it first launched in 2020. This makes sense as Peacock and Xfinity, along with NBC and Universal Pictures, are all under the same parent company, Comcast Corporation. However, in June, Xfinity notified customers that Peacock was “no longer included at no additional cost for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.” The company does mention that select customers may still be eligible to bundle Peacock together with a plan. They break it down in a chart here.

This year has been a big one for the streaming platform as they’ve released several major original series, including Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, and Twisted Metal, all of which appeared to resonate well with critics and audiences.