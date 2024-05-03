Sherry-Lee Watson
Image via Instagram / sherryleewatson
Sherry-Lee Watson’s height, confirmed

Exactly how tall is the Heartbreak High star?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: May 3, 2024 05:00 am

Sherry-Lee Watson rose to fame in 2022 with her debut screen acting role as Missy Beckett in Netflix’s soft-reboot of the 1990s Australian teen drama Heartbreak High. Her continued role in this year’s second season of the show means her popularity is rising, and fans want to learn more about her.

Given her lack of previous acting experience, Watson’s excellent performance as the bisexual Indigenous student Missy caught many people off guard, and Heartbreak High viewers are looking forward to seeing more of her in the show.

In 2022, she told Australia’s National Indigenous Times about how nervous she was to appear in Heartbreak High, and how the presence of the more experienced First Nations actor Thomas Weatherall made things easier for her. Watson said:

“This was my first project out of school and my first professional job, so I was quite nervous. So having Tom on set and having somebody that I knew had a similar lived experience to me in the arts world, that’s a very specific experience that you can’t really relate to a lot of other people around.”

Not much is known about Watson’s personal details or background other than the fact that she is a proud Indigenous Arrernte Australian. Her only other confirmed future role will be in an upcoming television miniseries called Thou Shalt Not Steal, in which she will play the lead role of Robyn, a young Aboriginal woman who escapes from a detention center and reluctantly joins forces with an awkward guy called Gidge to delve deeply into a shocking family secret.

How tall is Sherry-Lee Watson?

Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy Beckett in Heartbreak High
Image via Netflix

While Watson has not officially announced her height, her profile at myCast.io suggests she’s a lofty 5 feet 8 inches tall. That makes her four-and-a-half inches taller than the average Australian woman, who stands 5 feet 3.5 inches tall.

If you’re confused by feet and inches, 5 feet 8 inches is equal to 172.7 centimeters or 1.72 meters.

For comparison purposes, fellow Australians Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue are 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet exactly respectively — and those two superstars have done okay for themselves, haven’t they?

If Watson’s undeniable talent doesn’t enable her to continue standing out from the crowd, her tall stature undoubtedly will. She’s undoubtedly well-placed to have a hugely successful future.

Do you think the immensely talented Sherry-Lee Watson has a bright career ahead of her? Will she make it to Hollywood like the aforementioned Margot Robbie? We certainly believe there’s a great chance of that happening and wish her all the best.

Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.