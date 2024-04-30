Thomas Weatherall’s height, confirmed

Thomas Weatherall recently got his ticket to international fame with his charming performance in the Australian Comedy Drama Heartbreak High. With his increasing popularity, fans are more interested in getting to know the actor up close and personal.

Thomas Weatherall was already known for his performance in the television series RFDS (2019–2021) but is now making a greater name for himself. Fans of the Netflix original Heartbreak High already adore him. But those who haven’t seen him yet will catch him in another one of Netflix’s series or movies soon. After all, once a Netflix star, always a Netflix star.

The rising actor-playwright was born in Rockhampton, Australia, and is currently in his mid-20s. He is a Kamilaroi man, coming from the land that stretches between northern New South Wales and southern Queensland. Though his childhood passion tilted toward dance, Weatherall auditioned for roles in ABC’s Deadlock (2018) during his final year of high school and eventually found a career in it.

In only six years of working in the industry, Weatherall has gained international prominence with a stellar performance in two seasons of Heartbreak High. The series focuses on a group of Hartley High School students who are forced to attend a new sexual education course called the Sexual Literacy Tutorial after their names were found on a graffitied map detailing the sexual exploits of Hartley High’s students.

With his role as Malakai Mitchell, a bisexual Bundjalung basketball jock new to Hartley High, Weatherall has gained a fan following and a rising interest in his personal life. If you ever wondered how tall is this new Netflix heartthrob, we are here to curb your curiosity.

Thomas Weatherall’s height

The first thing fans wish to sort out about rising actors is their race, nationality, height, and dating life. Weatherall’s fine Australian mixed genes and charming personality speak for him, but the actor also stands at a good 5 feet 8 inches tall. If units confuse you, 5 feet 8 inches equals 172.7 centimeters or 1.72 meters. As for his weight, the 23-year-old actor weighs 67.4 kgs or 148.5 lbs, according to Celebs Week.

While many people were of the view that people with an average height cannot make it big in Hollywood, the industry has been breaking the trend for a long time now. Actors like Daniel Radcliffe, who stands at 5 feet 5 inches; Zac Efron at 5 feet 6 inches, and even A-listers like Tom Cruise, who is 5 feet 7 inches have broken the stereotype and become favorites of millions.

Do you think Thomas Weatherall’s talent will lead him to an even brighter spotlight? We sure do.

