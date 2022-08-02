Here’s your first look at Netflix’s revival of a beloved 90s young adult series

Netflix just released a first-look preview of their upcoming adaptation of the popular young adult drama series Heartbreak High.

The trailer, released on their YouTube channel, received mixed reactions from fans. According to Netflix, the show will be directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and is their reimagining of the popular 90s drama. The show is about a young teenager named Amerie trying to repair her school reputation while navigating the intricacies of teen romance.

The show is known to showcase diverse characters from different backgrounds. The 2022 reboot plans to do the same by introducing characters from different social classes, backgrounds, sexual orientations, and identities.

“A discovery makes Amerie an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper. With her new friends – outsiders Quinni and Darren – Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak”.

Heartbreak High was a popular 90s drama aired in 1994 and based on an 80s stageplay titled The Heartbreak Kid. The show ranked 7.8/10 stars on IMDB, with 30% of users giving the show a 10-star rating. The show lasted for 7 seasons and had over 210 episodes broadcast across 70 countries such as Canada, Germany, The UK, Mexico, India, and the USA.

The 2022 reboot will star a diverse cast filled with new faces in the acting industry and characters in the series, including Ayesha Madon as Amerie, James Majoos as Darren, Chloe Hayden as Quinni, Home and Away star Will McDonald as Ca$h, and Thor: Love and Thunder’s Josh Heuston as Dusty.

Heartbreak High will be out on Netflix on September 14, 2022.