What is Netflix’s ‘Bear Hunt’ and who is a part of its rumored cast?

From Love Is Blind to The Circle to Perfect Match and beyond, it is safe to say that Netflix is conquering the reality television world one show at a time. Announced in March of 2024, the next series on their agenda is a high-stakes competition called Bear Hunt, and as of Monday (May 13), we finally have some more information regarding the soon-to-be show.

Recommended Videos

Centered around the one and only Bear Grylls, celebrity contestants are hunted down by the British survival expert, adventurer and television personality in the Costa Rican jungle, all in an attempt to avoid being captured. If they are unlucky — getting captured by Grylls himself — then they are eliminated from the show, and the last individual standing wins the competition series once and for all. As of right now, it is unclear what the winner of Bear Hunt will get to bring home to their friends and family, but based on Netflix’s track record, it is likely a massive cash prize. After all, the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge got a whopping $4.56 million!

Hosted by British television personality Holly Willoughby and produced by Bear Grylls — as well as Delbert Shoopman, Ben Mitchell, Olly Nash, Saul Fearnley and Charlie Bennett — the show is set to hit Netflix in 2025. With a group of famous faces setting out to shoot the show as we speak, which celebrity contestants are currently in Costa Rica, running from Grylls himself?

While there is no way to know for sure until Netflix makes an official announcement, keep scrolling for the rumored cast list of the inaugural season of Bear Hunt. Warning: you might need to have a Google tab open, as some of these “celebrities” are not very well known in the United States…

The rumored cast of Bear Hunt. The show sees celebrity contestants being hunted down by survival expert Bear Grylls in the Costa Rican jungle. If captured, they are eliminated from the show.



The show is hosted by Holly Willoughby and will release on Netflix next year. pic.twitter.com/fhHZa82waj — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) May 13, 2024

Announced by @Realitytv__fan via X (formerly known as Twitter), the rumored cast of Bear Hunt is as follows:

Mel B (singer/television personality)

Shirley Ballas (Strictly Come Dancing)

Leomie Anderson (model/television personality)

Kola Bokkinni (Ted Lasso)

Boris Becker (tennis player)

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (fashion designer)

Una Healy (singer)

Big Zuu (rapper)

Lottie Moss (Kate Moss’ sister)

Danny Cipriani (rugby player)

Steph McGovern (television personality)

Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners)

With these 12 celebrity contestants in mind, will you be tuning in? With individuals all across the globe seemingly disappointed with this cast list, some reality television lovers might be boycotting this soon-to-be series, taking to the comment section of the post to express their true thoughts. Needless to say, these X users did not hold back:

“Is this real? 😳” “I can’t tell if you’re joking or not ☠️” “This reality TV renaissance is so interesting 💀” “This is such a disappointing cast, don’t know why I expected any better from a Netflix show” “The way I know like nobody except for Mel B…”

Whether you are excited or not, be sure to keep up with Netflix on social media for updates regarding Bear Hunt. Who knows? Perhaps things could change for the better when more information surfaces.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more