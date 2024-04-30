Thomas Weatherall’s race, confirmed

Few shows have been causing a buzz in recent weeks quite like Heartbreak High (except maybe Baby Reindeer, but I digress).

The Australian high school drama series, which landed on Netflix in April, 2024, has become a runaway hit in both Australia and across the world, making stars out of its young cast of talented (and gorgeous) actors. Perhaps enjoying the biggest breakout moment is Thomas Weatherall, the 23-year-old actor who portrays Hartley High student Malakai Mitchell.

Though his character played a central role in the debut season, Weatherall took the front seat in proceedings for Heartbreak High’s second instalment, with Malakai involved in love triangles, sexual awakenings, and a departure from his home to Switzerland.

As is often the case with teen dramas, the fan reaction to Heartbreak High has been feverish, to the point where you must know every little detail about the cast (who can blame them?). Here’s what we know about Thomas Weatherall’s race.

Thomas Weatherall’s background.

Heartbreak High star Thomas Weatherall is a First Nations Australian actor. He was born in the city of Brisbane/Meeanjin and is a Kamilaroi man, meaning he is from the land that stretches between northern New South Wales and southern Queensland.

Fans of the show will remember that Malakai’s Indigenous heritage plays a role in the story of season one when he is wrongfully assaulted by a police officer — presumably on the grounds of race — and deals with PTSD in the aftermath.

Speaking of the role that his heritage plays in the show, Weatherall told The West Australian that the representation of First Nations characters like Malakai has been “life-changing.” The actor recounted stories of fans, including a queer First Nations person, approaching him and saying they “wish[ed] I’d had a character like Malakai growing up.”

The portrayal of Malakai’s heritage was also important for Weatherall given that it isn’t the sole, defining feature of the character. “I’m a proud First Nations person, but that’s not all I am,” Weatherall told Refinery29. “I think it’s so common to kind of reduce a character to just that plotline,” he added, “[but Malakai] is one of the main romance arcs of the show and he has a really intense emotional and dramatic storyline as well.”

This spirit of diversity is one of the features praised by fans of Heartbreak High, which also depicts fellow underrepresented topics like neurodiversity with autistic character Qunni (played by Chloé Hayden) and asexuality with Ca$h (played by Will McDonald).

Weatherall is one of multiple actors of First Nations descent to appear on Heartbreak High, alongside the likes of Sherry-Lee Watson (who plays Missy Beckett) and season two newcomer Kartanya Maynard (who plays Zoe Clarke)

