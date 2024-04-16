Where can I watch ‘Heartbreak High’?

Teen dramas are a dime a dozen, but few are strong enough to prompt a full-blown reboot, much less one released more than two decades later.

Against all odds, that’s the situation Australian dramedy Heartbreak High found itself in back in 2020, when a reboot of the fan-favorite ’90s series was first announced. Two years later, the series officially debuted, bringing back the intrigue, drama, and surprising grit of the original with an all new cast and a fresh, modern setting.

It earned staggeringly high reviews for a series of its nature, and quickly earned another season, which recently arrived to once again exceed fan expectations. If you’re interested in getting in on all the drama, romance, and rampant teen angst, the students of Hartley High are easy to track down on streaming.

Where to stream the Heartbreak High reboot

Let’s face it — we’ve fully entered the era of streaming. While a few people stand apart from the unrestrained cord cutters among us, the vast majority of viewers find their content nestled among the flush libraries of our favorite streaming services. As a result, any release that doesn’t land on streaming within a short period of its release is doomed to enjoy a fraction of the audience it otherwise may have drawn in.

That is blessedly not the cast with Heartbreak High, which is nice and available on streaming. Both seasons of the 2022 series are available to enjoy on Netflix, where the first season arrived on Sept. 14, 2022, and the second season recently joined it on April 11, 2024. Both seasons dropped all at once, rather than episodically, allowing viewers to binge every episode of the Australian series to their hearts’ content.

That’s where the original series can be located as well, ensuring that Netflix subscribers are up to their eyeballs in teen drama. All seven seasons of the first iteration of Heartbreak High, which ran between 1994 and 1999, are available to enjoy alongside the fresh reboot, providing a full nine seasons in total of the fan-favorite dramedy.

