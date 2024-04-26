Baby Reindeer Netflix
Photo via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
TV

How did Stephen King feel about ‘Baby Reindeer?’ His 2-word assessment, explained

The master of horror has spoken!
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 09:55 am

It’s been just over two weeks since it first reared its head on Netflix, and Baby Reindeer still seems to be the unequivocal talk of the town, and for good reason. Between its intelligent writing, digestible length, and a slew of actors whose careers will hopefully soar after this, Richard Gadd’s miniseries is a not-so-hidden gem.

One of the biggest reasons the show has blown up as much as it has is its fundamentally provocative material. The compassionate way in which it handles its subject matter is second to none, but the sheer bluntness of the events themselves make Baby Reindeer impossible for anyone to look away from, and that includes Stephen King. The legendary horror author has never been shy about sharing his Netflix adventures with us all, and his Baby Reindeer plunge was no exception.

So, what exactly did King have to say about it?

What did Stephen King think of Baby Reindeer?

baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Image via Netflix

With a momentary flick of his thumbs, King offered up his sentiments on Baby Reindeer with just two words, and it’s the only two words anyone really needs to get their point about this show across.

Holy s***, indeed. It may not be clear whether King is talking about Gadd’s raw vulnerability, the grounded, explosive-yet-simmering fear factor of it all, or the grotesquely unsettling beauty we bear witness to as Donny comes out the other end of this story. But then again, he doesn’t really need to be specific, does he?

Baby Reindeer is currently streaming in full on Netflix.

