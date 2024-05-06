Kim Kardashian Booed Tom Brady Roast
Image via Netflix
Kim Kardashian booed: her roast of Tom Brady, explained

The reality TV star was met with a mixed reaction at the star-studded comedy event.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Published: May 6, 2024 05:53 pm

Perhaps no other public figure causes as divisive a reaction as Kim Kardashian, with some believing her to be a mastermind business mogul and others criticising her as a tactless and fame-hungry capitalist.

Though she sometimes enjoys bouts of good publicity, the reality television star has caught the ire of many of late, having been the subject of a recent Taylor Swift song, “thanK u aIMee”, that featured on the singer’s new album The Tortured Poets Department. 

Swift isn’t the only one to be on the Kardashian hate train. In news that was perhaps to be expected, Kardashian was met with a less than favourable audience reaction at a recent live event for Netflix.

She attended the streamer’s Tom Brady-centred comedy roast, subtitled  The Greatest Roast of All Time, and was greeted with loud boos from the audience during her toast segment. 

Kim Kardashian booed at Tom Brady comedy roast

Kim Kardashian was one of multiple personalities to take to the stage at Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady. Appearing as part of a toast segment, Kardashian graced the stage with a champagne in hand, and was at first met with cheers and applause. It wasn’t long, however, before loud boos began gathering throughout the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, to which Kardashian replied with a seemingly angered “all right, all right, all right.”

Off camera, comedian Kevin Hart — who introduced Kardashian and was one of the roasters of the event — could be heard responding to the boos with “woah, woah.” Taking it in her stride, Kardashian promptly moved on with her set, launching into a range of jokes aimed not just at Brady, but herself and her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner. Maybe it’s that the expectations were low, or that she actually has comedy chops, but most of Kardashian’s jokes landed quite well with the audience. 

Among other quips, Kardashian referenced how Brady looked too similar to Jenner for her to consider dating him, and said that if rumours of their relationship were true, she would’ve already released a sex tape. She was self-referential towards the end of the set, too, mentioning O.J. Simpson when saying that, while she feels bad for Brady, her family has already defended enough former football players. 

Kardashian herself was the butt of others’ jokes, too. When taking to the stage himself, Brady said the reason the reality star was scared to attend the event was not because she would be roasted, but because her children would be alone at home with their father, Kanye West. Hart, Nikki Glaser, and Jeff Ross were among the comedians to participate in the roast alongside Kardashian, while athletes like Drew Bledsoe and Peyton Manning also appeared at the event. 

In 2021, Kardashian showed off her comedy chops again as the host of a divisive episode of Saturday Night Live, which likewise garnered some loud detractors.     

