Kim Kardashian booed: her roast of Tom Brady, explained

Perhaps no other public figure causes as divisive a reaction as Kim Kardashian, with some believing her to be a mastermind business mogul and others criticising her as a tactless and fame-hungry capitalist.

Recommended Videos

Though she sometimes enjoys bouts of good publicity, the reality television star has caught the ire of many of late, having been the subject of a recent Taylor Swift song, “thanK u aIMee”, that featured on the singer’s new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift isn’t the only one to be on the Kardashian hate train. In news that was perhaps to be expected, Kardashian was met with a less than favourable audience reaction at a recent live event for Netflix.

She attended the streamer’s Tom Brady-centred comedy roast, subtitled The Greatest Roast of All Time, and was greeted with loud boos from the audience during her toast segment.

Kim Kardashian booed at Tom Brady comedy roast

They're booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

Kim Kardashian was one of multiple personalities to take to the stage at Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady. Appearing as part of a toast segment, Kardashian graced the stage with a champagne in hand, and was at first met with cheers and applause. It wasn’t long, however, before loud boos began gathering throughout the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, to which Kardashian replied with a seemingly angered “all right, all right, all right.”

Off camera, comedian Kevin Hart — who introduced Kardashian and was one of the roasters of the event — could be heard responding to the boos with “woah, woah.” Taking it in her stride, Kardashian promptly moved on with her set, launching into a range of jokes aimed not just at Brady, but herself and her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner. Maybe it’s that the expectations were low, or that she actually has comedy chops, but most of Kardashian’s jokes landed quite well with the audience.

Kim K uses the Tom Brady roast to poke fun of him & address rumors of them dating!



“I do know it would’ve never worked out, an ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… You remind me too much of my stepdad now.” pic.twitter.com/65nOoEPfdo — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) May 6, 2024

Among other quips, Kardashian referenced how Brady looked too similar to Jenner for her to consider dating him, and said that if rumours of their relationship were true, she would’ve already released a sex tape. She was self-referential towards the end of the set, too, mentioning O.J. Simpson when saying that, while she feels bad for Brady, her family has already defended enough former football players.

Tony Hinchcliffe told Kim Kardashian to close her legs during “The Roast of Tom Brady”



“A whale’s vagina, which reminds me, Kim Kardashian’s here. She’s had a lot of black men celebrate in her endzone” pic.twitter.com/qBoPv1WYox — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) May 6, 2024

Kardashian herself was the butt of others’ jokes, too. When taking to the stage himself, Brady said the reason the reality star was scared to attend the event was not because she would be roasted, but because her children would be alone at home with their father, Kanye West. Hart, Nikki Glaser, and Jeff Ross were among the comedians to participate in the roast alongside Kardashian, while athletes like Drew Bledsoe and Peyton Manning also appeared at the event.

In 2021, Kardashian showed off her comedy chops again as the host of a divisive episode of Saturday Night Live, which likewise garnered some loud detractors.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more