LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Music

Are Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian friends?

"I bury hatchets but I keep maps of where I put 'em."
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 11:59 am

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian‘s feud has originated many a headline and spilled plenty of ink.

The two were never part of the same circle of celebrity friends, but as two of the most famous women in America, they were obviously aware of each other. At one point in 2009, Kardashian confessed to being Swift’s “biggest fan” and that her most played song was “Love Story.” That was before she married Kanye West in 2014.

Swift and West had been at odds since he interrupted her winning speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards. In 2015, they attempted a public reconciliation at the same awards show as the singer presented the rapper with the Video Vanguard Award and then joined Kardashian in the audience as West took the stage.

The peaceful climate between the threesome wouldn’t last because not even a year later, Kanye West released his infamous song “Famous” where he says he thinks Taylor and him “might still have sex,” because he “made that bitch famous.” Swift used her victory speech for the Album of the Year Grammy to criticize West and the song, as her camp issued a statement saying “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. (…) Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”

The reality television star stood by her husband’s side, however, even releasing a video on her Snapchat profile of a phone call between the two musicians where Swift seemingly approved the song. Swift argued that she had never been told she would be referred to as “that bitch” in it, but Kardashian proceeded to shade her, indirectly calling her a snake in a Tweet that has gone down in pop culture history. “They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍,” the influencer tweeted on  National Snake Day, leading mobs of Internet users to spam Swift’s Instagram comments with the reptile emoji.

Did Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian ever patch things up?

Recording Artists Taylor Swift, Kanye West and tv personality Kim Kardashian attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

No. Judging by Taylor Swift’s comments about the situation as well as a few songs she has written and released inspired by it, it’s fair to say the singer is not ready to be friendly with Kardashian, much less be her friend.

While the socialite said she has “moved on” from the feud, maintaining that Swift had lied about West never having called to ask for permission.

Swift also stuck to her guns, telling Time Magazine in 2023 that she was the victim of a “fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

In the musician’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Swift included a song containing some of her most direct digs at her foe titled “thanK you aIMee.” Although Kim is never mentioned by name in the song, the capitalized letters spell her name. The song talks about making it in life despite but also thanks to the pain inflicted on you by a past bully.

Other Taylor Swift songs containing lyrics that could be tied back to Kim Kardashian include “Cassandra,” “Mad Woman,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

What happened to Blake Griffin?
Blake Griffin with the Nets
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Blake Griffin?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 19, 2024
The Die Antwoord controversy, explained
Die Antwoord
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
The Die Antwoord controversy, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 19, 2024
Robert Pershing Wadlow was once the tallest person on Earth, but how tall are we talking here?
Robert Wadlow at 19 years old
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
Robert Pershing Wadlow was once the tallest person on Earth, but how tall are we talking here?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 19, 2024
Every 'Tortured Poets Department' song, ranked from worst to best
'The Tortured Poets Department' promo photoshoot featuring Taylor Swift
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Every ‘Tortured Poets Department’ song, ranked from worst to best
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 19, 2024
What is Taylor Swift's new song for Travis Kelce?
Photo montage of Taylor Swift performing in Melbourne, Australia on February 16 and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrating a win against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28. 2024.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What is Taylor Swift’s new song for Travis Kelce?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 19, 2024
