Are Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian friends?

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian‘s feud has originated many a headline and spilled plenty of ink.

The two were never part of the same circle of celebrity friends, but as two of the most famous women in America, they were obviously aware of each other. At one point in 2009, Kardashian confessed to being Swift’s “biggest fan” and that her most played song was “Love Story.” That was before she married Kanye West in 2014.

Swift and West had been at odds since he interrupted her winning speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards. In 2015, they attempted a public reconciliation at the same awards show as the singer presented the rapper with the Video Vanguard Award and then joined Kardashian in the audience as West took the stage.

The peaceful climate between the threesome wouldn’t last because not even a year later, Kanye West released his infamous song “Famous” where he says he thinks Taylor and him “might still have sex,” because he “made that bitch famous.” Swift used her victory speech for the Album of the Year Grammy to criticize West and the song, as her camp issued a statement saying “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. (…) Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”

The reality television star stood by her husband’s side, however, even releasing a video on her Snapchat profile of a phone call between the two musicians where Swift seemingly approved the song. Swift argued that she had never been told she would be referred to as “that bitch” in it, but Kardashian proceeded to shade her, indirectly calling her a snake in a Tweet that has gone down in pop culture history. “They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍,” the influencer tweeted on National Snake Day, leading mobs of Internet users to spam Swift’s Instagram comments with the reptile emoji.

Did Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian ever patch things up?

No. Judging by Taylor Swift’s comments about the situation as well as a few songs she has written and released inspired by it, it’s fair to say the singer is not ready to be friendly with Kardashian, much less be her friend.

While the socialite said she has “moved on” from the feud, maintaining that Swift had lied about West never having called to ask for permission.

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Swift also stuck to her guns, telling Time Magazine in 2023 that she was the victim of a “fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

In the musician’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Swift included a song containing some of her most direct digs at her foe titled “thanK you aIMee.” Although Kim is never mentioned by name in the song, the capitalized letters spell her name. The song talks about making it in life despite but also thanks to the pain inflicted on you by a past bully.

Other Taylor Swift songs containing lyrics that could be tied back to Kim Kardashian include “Cassandra,” “Mad Woman,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

