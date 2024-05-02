Prince Harry’s cousin-law summed up his scathing thoughts on the Duke of Sussex in just one NSFW word

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to ditch their Royal duties and head for La La Land definitely made them a lot of enemies in their native U.K., and it seems within their own family too.

Recommended Videos

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Los Angeles in 2020, there’s been endless speculation over how this impacted Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, and how close they are these days. It turns out there’s no mystery, though, about how another member of the Windsor clan, Harry’s cousin-in-law, feels about him as he made that abundantly clear at a Royal Family shindig.

Although not a well-known figure internationally, Mike Tindall is a household name in the U.K. thanks to his status as a sports star — he was a member of the England Rugby Union team who won the 2003 World Cup — before he married into the Royal Family. Tindall is the husband of Zara Phillips, Princess Anne’s daughter and the late Queen’s granddaughter.

Photos from yesteryear suggest Tindall and Harry were once very pally, no doubt due to their mutual love of sports, but it looks like there’s no love lost between the pair these days.

Prince Harry’s cousin didn’t hold back at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to The Daily Express, Mike Tindall didn’t hold back about his feelings on Harry during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Having already stepped back from Royal duties, Harry and Meghan only made one public appearance during the proceedings and skipped the big concert held outside Buckingham Palace. After the concert, Tindall is reported to have blasted Harry in no uncertain terms, telling an unnamed guest that he thought Harry’s actions were those of a “b*****d.”

Video evidence supports claims that Tindall has fallen out with Harry big-time. The Sussexes’s one appearance came at the thankgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. While footage shows Harry and Meghan approaching the couple and engaging in an upbeat conversation with Zara, Tindall is captured sitting silently and patently ignoring Harry and Meghan, instead engaging in conversation with the Earl of Snowden.

Mike Tindall has reportedly left Harry “furious” by ousting him from his own sports event

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Tindall’s feelings about Harry are probably resurfacing now in the wake of rumors that Harry is being ousted from his own charitable sports event, the Invictus Games, in favor of Tindall. In 2014, Harry founded the Games as a counterpart to the Paralympics but exclusively for wounded military veterans. Since then, the Games have been hosted once a year, excepting 2024, but they will return in 2025.

According to GB News, though, the Invictus Games has decided to turn its back on Harry and is now looking to make Mike Tindall its new public face. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims that Harry is “absolutely furious” about this. “It has been announced, “Fitzwilliams alleges, “but very quietly.” Supposedly, this switch is being made due to participating veterans criticizing the event for becoming “too Royal.” So nobody tell them that Tindall is also royalty, I guess.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more