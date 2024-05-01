Tom Brady roast Netflix release date confirmed

Even if you know nothing about American Football, you probably still know who Tom Brady is.

The sportsman is most famous for collecting Super Bowl rings like Donald Trump collects indictments, as well as being married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen for nearly twenty years, before their divorce in 2022.

Given his success as the undisputed best quarterback of all time and his incredible wealth and influence, you might think there isn’t much to make fun of. Yet, Netflix are set to prove that notion wrong with The Greatest Roast of All Time, a comedy special in which a number of comedians and friends of Brady will take turns destroying his ego.

If you want to know when the Tom Brady roast on Netflix will be released and much more, then read on!

What is a roast?

A roast is a comedy event where a person is mocked (or roasted) by comedians and their friends. The roast has a rich history in American comedy, and some (like the infamous Chevy Chase roast) have gone down in legend for their brutality and hilarity.

What is The Greatest Roast of All Time about?

The Greatest Roast of All Time will involve Brady being dunked on for the audience’s amusement. It will be broadcast live and unedited from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and there will be a number of special guests involved.

From the trailer we can see that Brady is taking a bullish attitude to the whole event, claiming that he’s “un-roastable.” For most people, that would be a pretty dangerous game to play, but as we mentioned, Brady does have a lot going for him. However, we have no doubt that the comedians and surprise guests from the world of sport and entertainment will find something to hone in on.

The Greatest Roast of All Time is part of the Netflix is a Joke Fest, a comedy event featuring over 400 stand-ups and more than 35 venues across Los Angeles.

Who else will be on the special?

Kevin Hart has been confirmed as a host of the special, and comedian Jeff Ross makes an appearance in the trailer, so he’s likely on board. Otherwise, it’s a surprise, although Netflix has said “surprise guests from the worlds of sports, comedy, and entertainment” will be featured, so there’s sure to be some shocks.

Where and when can I watch The Greatest Roast of All Time?

The special will air on 5 May at 17.00 PDT (20.00 EST), and is only available to watch on Netflix. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s almost certain that the special will be available to view on Netflix after it has aired.

