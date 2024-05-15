When does ‘Chicago P.D.’ season 11 end?

Dick Wolf knows how to make good television. His name is well-known among fans of his gripping police procedurals, and Chicago P.D. is among the most popular.

Recommended Videos

It may not have the longevity of Law and Order and its many spin-offs, but Chicago P.D. has more than a decade under its belt, and even more seasons in circulation. Its eleventh season, which debuted in January of 2024, was popular enough to prompt a swift renewal, ensuring fans that another season is incoming. As it works its way through its engrossing eleventh season, fans are finding themselves dreading the end, but the end must come nonetheless.

When does season 11 of Chicago P.D. conclude?

Season 11 of Chicago P.D. debuted on Jan. 17, 2024, inviting fans back into the enthralling world of Chicago’s fictional 21st District. Directly connected to Chicago Fire, the law enforcement-focused series zeroes in on the Chicago PD’s elite Intelligence Unit, which is helmed with singular skill by Jason Beghe’s Detective Sergeant Hank Voight.

Joining him on the talented cast are a number of fan-favorites from the show’s previous 10 seasons, including Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres.

Season 11 of the series is already starkly popular among fans, and they’re not ready to say goodbye to the gripping series. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and season 11 of Chicago P.D. is no exception. The season has already been on the air for several months, and its official conclusion is nearly upon us.

The season finale of the current story is slated to air on May 22, 2024, leaving fans with only a few more weeks of content to enjoy before the long wait between seasons once again takes over.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more