Here’s the watch order for every ‘Chicago’ TV series

Starting in 2012, Chicago Fire launched as a new NBC drama series following the professional and personal lives of Firefighters within the Windy City. Since then, the franchise has expanded drastically.

Today there are three running Chicago series with other crossovers into popular TV series, and a failed attempt at a law spinoff. Whether you’ve seen one of the Chicago series or all of them, they aren’t the most simple to follow.

Fortunately, you can watch them in order if you keep a keen eye for crossovers and have a general guide for when each season takes place.

Chicago Series Watch Order

ONE CHICAGO — Pictured: “One Chicago” Key Art — (Photo by: NBC)

While it may seem a daunting task to binge through the Chicago series, especially in chronological order, the easiest way to watch it via release order being mindful of the crossover episodes between shows.

Here is a list of all the Chicago series in release order so you can gauge where all the crossover episodes listed further below take place.

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire was the very first entry into the Chicago franchise. As the name suggests, this series follows the Chicago Fire department and is the perfect place to kick off your watch of the series. Once you’ve finished season one you can also watch season two alongside the next entry into the franchise.

Chicago PD

Chicago PD is the second series in the franchise to launch alongside season two of Chicago Fire. Be mindful that there are crossovers with Criminal Minds and Chicago Fire in the first season of Chicago PD so make sure you watch those episodes consecutively. You can see the details of these below.

Chicago Med

The third series to launch was Chicago Med, and it has since become the last multiple season entry to the franchise. Again, there are plenty of crossovers between this and other Chicago series including in its first season. You’ll want to watch this show season for the season starting alongside season four of Chicago Fire and season three of Chicago PD.

Chicago Justice

Chicago Justice is the latest Chicago series to debut, but it didn’t last long. The show only ran for a single season which aired alongside season six of Chicago Fire, season five of Chicago PD, and season 2 of Chicago Med.

Chicago crossover episodes list

When it comes to crossovers with Chicago shows, you should watch up to each part in their respective series before you start the first crossover episode. For the Law & Order crossovers, you need not worry too much and can simply watch them as they fall within the Chicago series they are crossing over into.

Here is a list of all the crossover episodes in the Chicago franchise and where you can catch parts one and two.