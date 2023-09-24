Where is Gisele Bündchen now? What to know about Tom Brady’s ex-wife

Last year, when rumors of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen deciding to end their marriage of 13 years became real, fans of the couple who had been defining relationship goals for years were left trying to piece together the puzzle of their separation while the duo moved on with their respective lives. But while news about the footballer’s life has been constant, where has Gisele been all this time?

She bid the runway farewell back in 2015 when she did her last show for the Brazilian brand Colcci to redirect her focus to the other spheres of her life. But one of these spheres experienced a major shift when she and Brady separated, which was followed by her and their two children moving to Miami just months after they had settled in Tampa Bay, Fla for Brady’s last seasons of football (though he soon reversed the decision to retire, something many speculated was the reason why Gisele and Tom Brady got a divorce).

What has Gisele Bündchen been up to since her divorce from Tom Brady?

For starters, she began 2023 by returning to her modeling roots — she starred in Louis Vuitton’s colorful new campaign for its collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

And she has continued this new collab as 2023 moved forward.

As for the updates about her personal life, the supermodel/philanthropist/author recently sat down with People in the wake of her new Gaia Herbs partnership as the brand’s Wellness Ambassador and revealed how her life has changed in the past few months, which includes her debut cookbook Nourish and settling in Miami with her kids for good — a decision that she and her two children, son Benjamin (13) and daughter Vivian (10), are completely in love with.

Known for its weather and pristine beaches, Miami has become a haven for Gisele who feels “the happiest” in the city. As for kids, both have been enrolled in a new school after the duo were home-schooled during the COVID-19 pandemic. And despite a new setting and different faces, the kids are also settling in well, starting their lives anew in Miami.

“They’re getting to know friends in school. They like it. It’s just all new. But they’re really liking it and they’re getting into their things.”

While her daughter has joined the school swim team and is nursing a new, rising passion for horseback riding — for which Gisele recently purchased a horse farm — her son has started playing football and is number 12, just like Brady in the NFL. He has also been exhibiting a certain affinity for music, so Gisele has put a piano in their $9.1 million house spread across 7.5 acres to ensure that he gets to play one whenever inspiration strikes.

Her children growing while living their dreams makes Gisele happy, but what makes her truly proud is knowing they are “thoughtful and considerate of others.”

“I think, for me, success means that I have raised children who have right values. You know what I mean? Because then, whenever I’m ready to leave, I know I have left something behind that is beautiful and that is an asset versus something different. It makes me proud to see how they’re all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that, they’re flourishing into their own beings.”

But she admits that the initial few months post and even before her divorce had been “tough” as ending 13 years of marriage was not the only thing she dealt with in the period. Apart from uprooting her life yet again to move to Miami, she was also tending to her severely ill parents at the time.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Post her separation from Brady, Gisele has also gotten closer to her mother and her sisters as living near Brazil has allowed them to visit each other frequently and gave her kids a chance to bond with their cousins, an experience Gisele finds “priceless.”