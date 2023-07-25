Who is Tom Brady dating now?

As one of the greatest professional football players of all time, it goes without saying that former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has found himself in the spotlight time and time again throughout his storybook career. However, these last few years have seen Brady’s name in various headlines for a completely different reason — and that relates to the unanswered questions surrounding his personal life as of late. Of course, these questions quickly began after Brady and former wife Gisele Bündchen publicly announced their divorce last year.

In the aftermath of their divorce officially being finalized in October 2022, the notorious footballer has been linked to a variety of names — including a rumored romance with both Kim Kardashian and Instagram model Veronika Rajek. But despite several names linked to the sports superstar over the years, it now appears as though Brady has found himself with a new beauty.

Who is Brady dating in 2023?

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

As of now, the rumor mill has shifted completely and it’s now been made clear that Brady is currently romantically linked to Russian model Irina Shayk. As per images obtained by Page Six, the pair were spotted being extremely flirtatious and open about their alleged new relationship. In the photos, the pair were traveling around Los Angeles and appearing very comfortable while being spotted around Brady’s home.

In the past, Shayk has been linked to renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and acclaimed actor Bradley Cooper. But it now appears that Shayk has taken a strong liking to Brady and the duo appear to be building a deep bond together. At this time, it remains to be seen how far the relationship between the couple will go, but for now, it certainly seems like they’re both living their best lives.