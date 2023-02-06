Newly divorced Tom Brady posts his first thirst trap: ‘Did I do it right?’

Tom Brady seems to be making it known that he is fully back on the market in the wake of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

On Monday, the freshly-retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a mirror selfie of himself sitting on the edge of his bed, clad in nothing but a pair of brown boxer briefs. “Did I do it right?” Brady tweeted, tagging his former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. He also kept one hand strategically — if not exactly subtly — placed in front of his crotch, since the man is tight with Jesus after all. We love a modest king!

Brady was goaded into posting the snap after making an unfulfilled promise in June 2022.

At the time, the 45-year-old retweeted a photo shoot modeling the underwear for his Brady Brand apparel line, which brands itself as “technical apparel for the performance minded.”

“40,000 likes and I’ll recreate these photos,” he tweeted. “Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks.”

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand 🤝 🤝 https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

However, fast forward to 2023 and nearly 50,000 likes later, the social media account for the brand nudged Brady to make good on his pledge. While his word may not be gold when it comes to sticking with a decision to spend more time with his family, it only took one tweet for Brady to bear (nearly) all. “

Rumors of Brady and Bündchen’s separation first began to swirl in September 2022, months after he reversed course on his decision to retire from the NFL. By late late October the former power couple had already finalized their divorce, and not long after, there was widespread speculation that Bündchen had already moved on with her jiu-jitsu instructor.

With thirst traps like these, perhaps Brady will find a jiu-jitsu instructor of his own — or more likely, another model or influencer.