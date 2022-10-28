Football wins over love as Gisele Bündchen officially files for divorce from Tom Brady

It is OVER y’all! The time of death of the marital union between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen was officially clocked sometime on Friday morning when the 42-year-old supermodel officially filed for divorce in Florida.

As TMZ previously reported, Brady and Bündchen had been working towards a settlement for most of the month and have finally come to an agreement pertaining to property and custody of their two children. Considering that Brady’s net worth is estimated at around $330 million, with Bündchen just ahead at $400 million, that’s about as speedy as a high-profile divorce gets.

As news of the uncoupling broke, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback released a statement, providing a thoughtful eulogy to their 13-year marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is, of course painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing everyday around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Brady and Bündchen first began dating in 2006, on the heels of the 45-year-old’s previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Shortly after, Moynahan learned that she was pregnant with Brady’s child. Ahead of the divorce filing, the 51-year-old shared an Instagram post seemingly throwing shade at her ex.

“Not everything is meant to be mended,” read the post that Moynahan shared earlier this week. “Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

Clearly! The couple officially separated when Brady now-famously retired from the NFL to spend more time with his family, and then speedily reversed course 41 days later. We hope the dwindling remainder of his career was worth getting dumped by his supermodel wife!