What is Gisele Bündchen’s net worth in 2023?

As Earth spins into the mid-21st century, important questions must be asked. When does artificial intelligence cross the border into unique thought? Why does your cat keep doing that thing? Most importantly, how much money do celebrities have, and is there any chance that they could spot us a couple of bucks?

Take Gisele Bündchen, for example. The Brazilian supermodel and former wife of Tom Brady made waves with her recent series of interviews, in which she mused to CBS Sunday Morning “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.” She was speaking from her home in a remote tropical Costa Rican beach town when she said it, so, you know.

The point is, Bündchen’s gotta be doing alright, right? She’s still modeling. She has a lucrative new partnership with Gaia Herbs. At the very least, that umlaut in her name has to be worth a sawbuck. Maybe she could hock that.

Gisele Bündchen’s net worth could buy so many sandwiches

According to the best estimates of recreational accountants across the internet, it’s blessedly unlikely that Bündchen will ever find herself in a position where she’ll need to sell her umlaut. The current state of her financial affairs puts the 43-year-old model and mother of two a solid $400 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) in the black. The vast majority of her wealth was accumulated through modeling work – she is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most renowned models to date and was named the highest-paid model in the world from 2002–2017- for which she’s estimated to have made half a billion dollars in the last 20 years, surpassing by a significant margin the $330 million made by her ex-husband.

For those who don’t remember, when crypto exchange FTX went bankrupt, Gisele (who was its Brand Ambassador along with Brady and one of its many equity holders) received 686,761 common shares of the company.

Big numbers are hard to visualize, so here’s a helpful learning tool: with $400 million, Gisele Bündchen could buy 80 million $5 footlong sandwiches from the Subway of her choosing, assuming that she avoids adding bacon to any of them and doesn’t get a drink or chips. Alternatively, she could buy one sandwich fewer and leave her sandwich artist a $5 tip, which, while not expected at Subway, is an appreciated way to say “thank you” for making enough sandwiches to feed everyone in New York City 10 meals.