It seems like a line of scrimmage has been drawn in the ongoing split between star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife of thirteen years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The pair have been living apart for the past few months after an alleged fight over Brady’s decision to return to the gridiron following his announcement that he would retire. And latest developments seem to indicate their union is heading toward the end zone.

Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources pic.twitter.com/loMEzvwACR — People (@people) October 4, 2022

According to Page Six, both Brady and Bündchen have retained divorce attorneys and are looking to split up their sizable assets, estimated to be worth anywhere from $180 million to $250 million.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” Page Six’s source said. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The pair’s split reportedly began following Brady’s shocking decision to return to his QB position with Tampa Bay after barely 40 days into his supposed retirement. Despite shouting out his “supportive family” via Twitter, Bündchen was apparently none too pleased with his decision. A second source told Page Six that “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

In August, Brady was absent from Buccaneers training for a consecutive 11-day period. Upon his return, he told Page Six that, “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”

Bündchen and Brady married in 2009 and have had two children together, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, as well as Brady’s son Jack, 15 from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan. Both are reportedly very involved in the children’s lives and a co-parenting/shared custody arrangement is thought likely should the pair fail to reconcile.

The couple will likely begin divorce proceedings in Florida, where they have been based for a number of years. According to Page Six‘s source, the pair share a multi-million dollar portfolio of real estate, including a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, a $3.6 million condo at 70 Vestry St. in Tribeca, a $5.7 million property at developer Mike Meldman’s Yellowstone Club in Montana, and a remote home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica said to be Bündchen’s favorite property.

According to the New York Post, the pair has been living separately in Miami following evacuating Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian. Bündchen has been spotted near the Miami home that she and Brady rented in 2020. It isn’t clear where Brady has relocated.

According to a source that spoke to The Post, the issues behind the break-up are farther reaching than any argument over Brady’s decision to put on his pads again. “It’s not just one thing,” said the source. “Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it. But they have had a series of blow-ups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”