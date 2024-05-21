Fiona Harvey and Martha in Baby reindeer
Photo via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube/Netflix
Category:
Netflix
Celebrities
News
TV

A ‘Baby Reindeer’ battle of the Marthas begins as Netflix star hits back at Fiona Harvey

It's Martha vs. Martha, but who will go farther?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 21, 2024 07:32 am

Netflix viewers might be starting to move on from it, with other titles like Bridgerton racing ahead in the streaming charts, but the conversation surrounding Baby Reindeer is refusing to dwindle down.

Recommended Videos

Not with real-life Martha Fiona Harvey kicking off her plans to sue Netflix for defamation, after denying that various incidents in the series — billed as a true story — ever happened (even if she does admit many more really did).

To date, Richard Gadd has yet to directly respond to Harvey firing shots at the show, but now a Battle of the Marthas is launching thanks to actress Jessica Gunning giving her take on one of Baby Reindeer‘s biggest debates.

Jessica Gunning defends Richard Gadd amid Baby Reindeer backlash

Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Screengrab via Netflix

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Gunning — who plays Martha Scott in the Netflix smash — opened up about all the drama surrounding the show, admitting that she tries to avoid getting sucked into the whirlpool over whether Baby Reindeer is fiction or fact due to her loyalty to Gadd as a colleague and friend.

“Me and Richard have this close connection and I’m very concerned about anything that might upset him,” Gunning explained. “He’s a survivor of sexual assault, and he was stalked, and I think that any search for real people almost undermines that slightly.”

Although she didn’t mention Fiona Harvey by name, Gunning also came clean about her feelings on playing Martha, who we now know was closely modeled on Harvey. When asked if she felt it was “problematic” to play a character based on a real person, Gunning said that she was “sensitive” to it but stressed that she was portraying a “character” and wasn’t “doing an impersonation” of anyone:

“I wouldn’t use the word problematic, I would say, maybe, sensitive,” Gunning said. “I absolutely saw Martha as a character, I wasn’t doing an impersonation of a real person. She was very clear to me in the script, but I genuinely didn’t know anything about the real person. But Richard is playing a character as well. When I was acting with him, I felt like he was a character. I didn’t feel like we were re-enacting scenes for some documentary, it felt like we were doing interpretations of these characters in this emotionally true world.”

Gadd himself has come under a lot of fire for various reasons, including being labelled a “psychopath” by Harvey and being accused of gaslighting by a former partner, trans actress Reece Lyons. Gunning, however, was keen to heap praise on Gadd for his bravery in sharing such a personal story.

 “I think he was incredibly brave to bare all,” she stated. “He really did put everything in that show, warts and all, errors, mistakes that were made. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like it. I’m always fiercely protective of him and I want to make sure that none of this is upsetting for him, really, so I try and keep out of any of that stuff.”

As an actor rather than a producer or creator on the show, Jessica Gunning should avoid getting caught up in Harvey’s lawsuit against Gadd and Netflix, so hopefully she’ll be able to enjoy the success that Baby Reindeer deserves to bring her without any of the blowback.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit
Nicola Coughlan poses for photo on Instagram.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 21, 2024
Read Article Was Aishwarya Rai pregnant at Cannes?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Was Aishwarya Rai pregnant at Cannes?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 21, 2024
Read Article What did Simone Biles’ husband say?
Gymnast Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears record a video on the field before Owens threw out a first pitch before a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Category: Sports
Sports
Celebrities
Celebrities
What did Simone Biles’ husband say?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 21, 2024
Read Article Is Scarlett Johansson suing ChatGPT?
Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Category: Tech
Tech
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Scarlett Johansson suing ChatGPT?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 21, 2024
Read Article The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit
Nicola Coughlan poses for photo on Instagram.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan appears to make a political statement with eye-catching outfit
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 21, 2024
Read Article Was Aishwarya Rai pregnant at Cannes?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Was Aishwarya Rai pregnant at Cannes?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 21, 2024
Read Article What did Simone Biles’ husband say?
Gymnast Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears record a video on the field before Owens threw out a first pitch before a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Category: Sports
Sports
Celebrities
Celebrities
What did Simone Biles’ husband say?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 21, 2024
Read Article Is Scarlett Johansson suing ChatGPT?
Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City.
Category: Tech
Tech
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Scarlett Johansson suing ChatGPT?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 21, 2024
Read Article The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
The Duke of Westminster royal wedding drama, explained
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 21, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'