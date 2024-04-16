Screenshot from Netflix/YouTube
Where is ‘Heartbreak High’ set?

Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
Published: Apr 16, 2024 04:27 pm

Australia and hard-hitting dramas aren’t necessarily two things that go together. In fact, I’m almost 1000% sure that 9.5/10 people couldn’t name a single show off the top of their heads. However, our distant cousins from down under have been making waves with this 2022 remake of Heartbreak High that offers a fresh perspective on the iconic Australian teen drama.

Filmed in Sydney, the series is set in the fictional Hartley High School, with the real-life Maroubra Bay High School in New South Wales being used to shoot the show’s antics. Maroubra and Matraville, two cities the eastern suburbs of Sydney, serve as the primary filming locations. These areas, known for their vibrant community and scenic landscapes, provide the perfect backdrop for the series’ exploration of modern teenhood in Australia.

Via Netflix/YouTube

Heartbreak High prides itself on representing various facets of teen life, including characters from different racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, and neurodiversity. This approach enriches the narrative and resonates with a global audience, making it a show that you can definitely add to your “binge later” list.

The official season 2 trailer offers a sneak-peak at the hijinks you can look forward to, including a Nancy Drew-esque subplot where main character Ameria (Ayesha Madon) hunts down an anonymous internet troll intent on ruining her reputation. Overall, the reboot has been well-received, with viewers praising the show’s storytelling and relatable characters.

With its raw and authentic Sydney setting, as well as its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Heartbreak High offers a fresh take on a classic and is putting Australia on the cinematic map (finally).

