Why is the show called ‘Baby Reindeer?’ The #1 Netflix hit, explained

It's not just because of the title's singularity.
Another Monday, another week ahead for the seemingly unstoppable Baby Reindeer train, with the dark dramedy thriller’s artistic merits having received just as much attention as the less-savory actions of its fanbase of pseudo-sleuths; the only correct answer to “who is the real Martha” should be “none of your business.”

But that’s a criticism for another time. Instead, let’s turn our attention to the question that many may have had from the start; why is Baby Reindeer called Baby Reindeer? And why do I need to know these things before they’re inevitably revealed in the show’s final episode?

Where does Baby Reindeer get its name from?

“Baby reindeer” is the pet name that Martha gives to Donny when she begins obsessing over him. Martha’s reasoning for the nickname is, as mentioned earlier, revealed in the show’s final episode while Donny is listening to Martha’s old voicemails. In one such voicemail, Martha recalls having a tiny, stuffed reindeer that she would hug as a child whenever her parents fought, which was often. She further tells Donny that he very much resembled the stuffed animal, which was effectively the only happy part of her childhood. The message reduces Donny to tears, and he’s offered a free drink in a pub shortly after.

It of course doesn’t excuse Martha’s actions, but the moment is entirely indicative of Baby Reindeer‘s goal of tackling its subject matter in a way that’s firm and unapologetic, but with just as much compassion as well. In a world where emotion is so often conflated with weakness, stories like Baby Reindeer‘s are of the utmost importance.

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are available to stream on Netflix.

