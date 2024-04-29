Where can I watch ‘Baby Reindeer?’

Fascinating, complex, and shockingly heartbreaking, Baby Reindeer is capturing the attention of viewers everywhere.

The gripping story of a man stalked, terrified, and abused is engrossing enough to pull in even viewers who typically veer away from thrillers, thanks in large part to its cross-genre appeal. The series sprinkles a little of everything into its unique storytelling approach, and the result is a dramatic thriller with black comedy elements and a surprisingly emotional undertone.

Everyone is talking about it ⏤ even Stephen King ⏤ which leaves anyone who hasn’t seen it yet on the outskirts of conversations. Thankfully, it’s easy to get access to the release on streaming so you can join in on all the Baby Reindeer hype.

Where to stream Baby Reindeer

The appeal around Baby Reindeer is built, at least in part, around the true premise at its core. The limited series stars comedian Richard Gadd in a role built around his own real history, as he creatively retells the story of his stalking, harassment, and abuse at the hands of a fan.

The series is by no means an exact retelling — and it’s already sparked pushback from the woman Jessica Gunning’s Martha Scott is based on — but you’d be surprised how much of the story is true. It all started in the same way — with a single kind gesture — and many of the events depicted in the series are drawn directly from Gadd’s real-life experience.

That realism is a big draw for viewers, who are captivated not only by the thrilling story that plays out across the show’s seven episodes, but also by Gadd’s stunning delivery of a role he was literally born to play. He went through the events laid out in the series firsthand, so it’s no wonder he captures the stress, fear, and complexity of his character flawlessly.

Viewers who have yet to experience the captivating Baby Reindeer are in luck, as the series is on arguably the most accessible streaming service out there. It’s viewable for anyone with a subscription to Netflix, where all seven episodes are ready to binge right now.

