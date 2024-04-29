baby reindeer richard gadd netflix
Where can I watch ‘Baby Reindeer?’

And make no mistake about it ⏤ the captivating series is a must-watch.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 03:10 pm

Fascinating, complex, and shockingly heartbreaking, Baby Reindeer is capturing the attention of viewers everywhere.

The gripping story of a man stalked, terrified, and abused is engrossing enough to pull in even viewers who typically veer away from thrillers, thanks in large part to its cross-genre appeal. The series sprinkles a little of everything into its unique storytelling approach, and the result is a dramatic thriller with black comedy elements and a surprisingly emotional undertone.

Everyone is talking about it ⏤ even Stephen King ⏤ which leaves anyone who hasn’t seen it yet on the outskirts of conversations. Thankfully, it’s easy to get access to the release on streaming so you can join in on all the Baby Reindeer hype.

Where to stream Baby Reindeer

The appeal around Baby Reindeer is built, at least in part, around the true premise at its core. The limited series stars comedian Richard Gadd in a role built around his own real history, as he creatively retells the story of his stalking, harassment, and abuse at the hands of a fan.

The series is by no means an exact retelling — and it’s already sparked pushback from the woman Jessica Gunning’s Martha Scott is based on — but you’d be surprised how much of the story is true. It all started in the same way — with a single kind gesture — and many of the events depicted in the series are drawn directly from Gadd’s real-life experience.

That realism is a big draw for viewers, who are captivated not only by the thrilling story that plays out across the show’s seven episodes, but also by Gadd’s stunning delivery of a role he was literally born to play. He went through the events laid out in the series firsthand, so it’s no wonder he captures the stress, fear, and complexity of his character flawlessly.

Viewers who have yet to experience the captivating Baby Reindeer are in luck, as the series is on arguably the most accessible streaming service out there. It’s viewable for anyone with a subscription to Netflix, where all seven episodes are ready to binge right now.

Read Article How did Harper get chlamydia in ‘Heartbreak High?’
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How did Harper get chlamydia in ‘Heartbreak High?’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why is self-proclaimed ‘Martha’ from ‘Baby Reindeer’ calling Richard Gadd a bully?
Donny and Martha in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Why is self-proclaimed ‘Martha’ from ‘Baby Reindeer’ calling Richard Gadd a bully?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Heartbreak High’ season 3?
The cast of the Netflix teen series, ‘Heartbreak High’ wearing sunglasses
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Will there be ‘Heartbreak High’ season 3?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Every Neil Gaiman movie and TV adaptation, ranked
Dream of the Endless in The Sandman/Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens
Category: TV
TV
Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Every Neil Gaiman movie and TV adaptation, ranked
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How did Stephen King feel about ‘Baby Reindeer?’ His 2-word assessment, explained
Baby Reindeer Netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How did Stephen King feel about ‘Baby Reindeer?’ His 2-word assessment, explained
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 26, 2024
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.