Was Aishwarya Rai pregnant at Cannes?

Some believe the actress and former Miss Universe could be welcoming a second child.
Published: May 21, 2024 07:08 am

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a black dress with streaks of gold as she stood on the red carpet at Cannes. However, her appearance has got people talking for a different reason in recent days as rumors about pregnancy have begun circulating.

Last week, on May 16th, the 50-year-old movie star, who’s appeared in numerous Indian films as well as winning the Miss Universe crown, made her entrance at the annual film ceremony and she was met with great fanfare. She was also joined by her 12-year-old daughter who stood by her side for a majority of the evening. Bachchan received praise for appearing despite suffering from a wrist injury which meant her arm had to be in a cast the whole evening.

Her appearance at Cannes was polarizing to say the least. People always like to talk about the dresses and while plenty of her fans thought she looked great, she also received a great deal of criticism for her appearance according to an article from The Free Press Journal. Among other things, there have been claims that she was pregnant at the event as some people believed they have spotted a baby bump.

The pregnancy rumors explained

The rumor was first shared by Bollywood City. In a video shared on YouTube, it’s claimed that Aishwarya Rai has a noticeable baby bump during her appearance at Cannes. Personally, I’m finding it difficult to spot the supposed bump in any of the pictures from the event. Comments underneath the video also seem highly skeptical of the supposed pregnancy as well with one user simply responding “rubbish..stop spreading rumors..”

It does seem to be mostly unsubstantiated at this point with only Bollywood City making any kind of claims regarding the actress’s supposed pregnancy. Aishwarya Rai hasn’t commented on the situation herself and no one close to her has made any kind of statement so at this point we can’t really label this as anything but a rumor with little to no evidence to back it up. 

Stories regarding Rai being pregnant have emerged more than once in the past – it seems to almost be a yearly occurrence. There is always some news outlet claiming that she either is pregnant or, in some cases, has already had a baby. For example, back in 2022, Bollywood City reported that Aishwarya Rai had given birth to her second child, a baby boy, two years later and obviously we can safely say that was not true.

In 2023, Masala News debunked reports that the actress was pregnant again – the article suggests fans made the assumption because she’s been wearing baggier clothing and possibly gained a little weight.

If I were a betting man, I’d be willing to bet that Aishwarya Rai was not pregnant at Cannes and that this is yet another rumor based on superficial elements and nothing more.

