7 characters we need to return for ‘The Office’ reboot to be even worth it

There are no surprising developments in this era, only inevitabilities. And insofar as popular franchises are concerned, remakes, revisits, remasters, and retellings are all but guaranteed, even if common courtesy compels industry moguls to wait for at least a couple of years before attempting another go. Yet, despite growing all but numb against this torrent of remaster announcements, the report of The Office going for another run definitely threw everyone off guard.

Well, regardless of how we might feel about it, showrunner Greg Daniels is reportedly developing another series of The Office. The news came on the heels of the WGA-AMPTP agreement, following almost a five-month walkout, and while we’ve got our ears perked up for more on the matter, we can’t help but wonder whether the original cast or their characters are going to make a comeback.

Frankly, we can’t imagine The Office or anything even resembling it without the main cast, so here’s who we definitely want to see in that reboot, if and when it becomes a reality.

7. Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton)

Creed is genuinely the most interesting person in that office. Sure, he’s also a bit cuckoo, but that’s part of the charm. The original Creed didn’t have nearly as much screentime as his character deserved, so let’s hope that this alleged reboot finally gives him what he’s due.

6. Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner)

Kevin is an underrated character in The Office ensemble. He might not always be the center of attention, but his scenes never fail to crack us up. He’s also a genuinely kindhearted person, so of course he’s worked up a reputation as being irresistibly charming in the fandom.

5. Ryan Howard (B. J. Novak)

Ryan started the fire, it was always burning since the— Oh, sorry. Listen, you’ve got to have Ryan Howard in the cast, even if he’s going to look bemusedly at the camera. You’ll also know that B. J. Novak was a writer and executive producer on the series, and he has some of the most popular episodes like “Safety Training,” “Happy Hour,” and “Threat Level Midnight” to his credit.

4. Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer)

Dunder Mifflin has one receptionist, and it’s Pam Beesly. Don’t get me wrong; I have nothing against Erin. But it was Pam Beesly, portrayed by the brilliant Jenna Fischer, who brought that particular corner of the office to life. Pam and Jim are one of the best duos in all of television, and you simply can’t imitate the chemistry between Fischer and Krasinski, so we’re hoping that Greg Daniels brings both of them back.

3. Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson)

To some people, Dwight Schrute is the indisputable MVP of The Office. And while I wouldn’t necessarily say that he’s my personal favorite character, I do find that Dwight is responsible for my most unhinged, side-splitting chuckles when watching the series. Besides, let’s be honest: There’d be no Dunder Mifflin without Dwight’s sales. The man is carrying the company on his back. And Rainn Wilson is a national treasure, so we need to have him involved in the project at least to some degree.

2. Jim Halpert (John Krasinski)

Jim is the funniest prankster in fiction, the coolest dude around the block, and the most romantic soul this side of Scranton, Pennsylvania. John Krasinski’s character makes the show, at least whenever Steve Carrell isn’t around to handle the job. I mean, would it even be The Office without Krasinski shooting a bemused look at the camera whenever something absurd happens? No. The answer is no.

1. Michael Scott (Steve Carrell)

Are you even surprised to find Michael Scott at the top of our list? Michael, as played by Steve Carrell, is a creature that I can’t quite fathom. He also gives me some of my worst cringe attacks, but at the same time, there’s a charm to him that can’t quite be imitated. Everything went downhill the moment Carrell left the series, and most fans would tell you that the last two seasons were barely watchable without his presence and charisma. Suffice it to say, we need Michael Scarn for The Office reboot to work, and no man can portray him as well as Steve Carrell did. Greg Daniels, you know what you have to do.