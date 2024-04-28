On This Day, April 28: Katy Perry kissed a girl while Elliot Page slayed evildoers

Unraveling entertainment history allows us to realize that each day marks the anniversary of some curious event. For instance, on April 28, two big celebrities broke out, one in the music industry and the other in the cinema.

Katy Perry traded gospel for lesbian music and became a hit

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson began her journey to stardom with 2001’s gospel album Katy Hudson. The album was a complete failure, as the singer’s brand of Christian music failed to resonate with the public. Hudson was determined to find a way to overlap her faith and her passion for singing, so she moved to Los Angeles to try her luck in secular music. God had different plans for Hudson, though, as she would become world famous only after adopting the stage name of Katy Perry and releasing a single about girls kissing girls.

To say that 2008’s “I Kissed a Girl” was a success would be an understatement. Even if Katy Perry didn’t have a name and a cult following at the time to back her single, she still hit first on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list. In addition, “I Kissed a Girl” is one of the defining songs of the 2000s, an undisputable classic that still plays at parties. It would be safe to say that Katy Perry’s actual career began on April 28, when her first pop single first played on the radio.

Hard Candy was Elliot Page’s breakout role

April 28 is a big date for another beloved celebrity, Elliot Page. That’s because on this day in 2006, Hard Candy got a wide theatrical release in the U.S. and debuted the story of Page’s underaged character who’s seduced by a charming and dangerous sexual predator (Patrick Wilson). However, the tables soon turn as Page is revealed to be hunting the man down to punish him for his crimes. It’s a gruesome thriller with stomach-turning scenes that flipped the revenge horror trope upside down.

Even though Page was not even 18 when he shot Hard Candy, his performance grabbed the critics’ attention since the movie’s international premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. However, due to the movie’s sensitive subject and Page’s unknown status in Holywood, Hard Candy was condemned to have a limited release on April 14, 2006. The surprisingly positive reception of the movie led to a broad release on April 28, allowing the whole country to witness the actor’s mesmerizing acting skills.

Say “Happy Birthday” to Jessica Alba

April 28 is also important because today is Jessica Alba‘s birthday. While no introductions are required for Alba, thanks to her prolific Hollywood career, today is a good day to remember some of the major milestones in her road to stardom. Alba had her breakout role in 2003’s Honey, a dance film that was mandatory at every slumber party in the early 2000s. After that, she starred in comic book adaptations such as Sin City and Fantastic Four. Director Robert Rodriguez liked working with Alba so much in Sin City that she would be cast in many of his movies, such as Machete, Machete Kills, and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.

Outside the silver screen, Alba is also a successful entrepreneur, having co-founded The Honest Company, which specializes in baby, personal, and household products. She also has a long history with charity that helps her stand apart from other Hollywood stars.

