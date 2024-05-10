Is Burger King really giving away free whoppers?

If you consider yourself a self-proclaimed fast food connoisseur, then you likely already know that chains such as Wendy’s and McDonald’s often give away free food through the use of their respective apps. But if you also consider yourself to be more of a Burger King fanatic, then you’re in luck.

Now, for those who frequent the fast food establishment often, you’re certainly knowledgeable over the fact that Burger King’s prices are relatively cheap — especially in regards to specific meal deals and their much-discussed chicken nuggets. That being said, cheaper costs for food simply cannot compare to receiving a free whopper just for spending 70 cents. Yes, that’s right — you can easily get a free item from BK after only spending a mere $0.70 at the restaurant. Talk about a steal.

With the eye-catching announcement appealing to a wide variety of foodies, it’s hardly a surprise that Burger King is rising up the search ranks, with folks intrigued to learn exactly why the ever-popular chain has decided to give away free food items.

Why is Burger King giving away free whoppers?

Image via Burger King

The exact reason for Burger King giving away free food items after spending 70 cents is simple — the fast food chain is officially celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. In doing so, the establishment is providing daily deals for BK rewards members as a way to fully celebrate the chain’s long-standing duration as one of the most successful fast food businesses.

In addition to the aforementioned whoppers, Burger King will also be giving away a free hamburger, a free croissan’wich, and a free medium soft drink on separate dates when a 70 cent purchase is made. So if you’re running low on lunch options, be sure to head over to your local Burger King restaurant to enjoy the promotion.

