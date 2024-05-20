Do we know when Windows 12 is set to release?

Updates are a part of life, in this technologically-fueled world. Nearly everything we lean on to gather news, communicate with friends, or entertain ourselves require frequent updates, and our computers are among the most update-reliant tools out there.

Every time a fresh Microsoft Windows update drops, it’s met with starkly divided opinions. Some users see each new version of Windows as more broken than the last, and pine after the lost days of simple and straightforward navigation. Others praise the improvements that come along with each new version of the operating system, despite the common glitches and learning curve that come with each fresh version of Windows.

The last major Windows update delivered Windows 11 in October of 2021, which means its high time for the next update to sweep in and disrupt our flow. It’ll all be for the better eventually, but the first few weeks of Windows 12 will, like always, present plenty of challenges for users to navigate.

When might Windows 12 release?

Image via Microsoft

Its been less than three years since the last Windows update swept in to change up the way we use our computers, but the gap between updates is typically much shorter. For years, a fresh Windows update was hitting on an annual basis, up until a solid gap separated Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. An even bigger gap separated Windows 10 and 11, leaving users with a full six years of Windows 10 ahead of its replacement’s rollout.

A similar gap may separate Windows 11 and 12, which has yet to fully land on a release date. It is ramping up for rollout, however, which could see the fresh update hit our computers within the next year or so.

There’s yet to be any official confirmation from Microsoft that it’s even developing a Windows 12, but users are convinced that its incoming. Rumors and leaks indicate that, if users are correct about its development, Windows 12 could release in late 2024, but that timeline doesn’t seem likely.

The fact that Microsoft hasn’t even announced Windows 12 indicates that its still in its early stages, and that makes a 2025 release date far more likely. These kinds of updates take time, and Microsoft is going to do its best to avoid releasing another broken version of Windows.

If the company’s track record maintains, Windows 12 should actually be a nice solid update. The fresh version of Windows should, if everything works out, serve as a fitting and capable new OS to replace Windows 11 — but unless something major changes, don’t expect it anytime soon.

