When is the next Xbox coming out?

We now have an inkling as to what the next generation of Xbox consoles will look like thanks to the FTC v. Microsoft lawsuit, and they’re closer to being released than you think.

It feels like only yesterday when Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 came out and promised the dawn of a new age for video games with unimaginable visual fidelity and a host of other next-gen features, like seamless loading times and high frame rates. Now, we’ve gone halfway through the life cycle of current-gen consoles, and only a few more years separate us from PlayStation 6 and the next iteration of the Xbox family.

In fact, according to the data released as part of Microsoft’s legal battle with the FTC over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, we know the company is eyeing 2028 as a possible release window for the next Xbox. But what do we know about this new console, and will there be mid-gen updates on the current Xbox Series X|S?

The future lineup of Xbox consoles, explained

Image credit: Microsoft

According to the unintentionally-disclosed documents from the FTC trial, Microsoft is currently working on two mid-gen updates of Xbox Series X and Series S. These new consoles, codenamed “Brooklin” and “Ellewood,” will be launching later this year with new enhanced features, though don’t expect a leap in performance like 2017’s Xbox One X.

Brooklin is the new take on Xbox Series X, with 2TBs of storage and a new wholly digital, cylindrical design. The improvements include a new southbridge to “modernize IO” and a Wi-Fi 6E radio to reduce latency. There’s also a Bluetooth 5.2 added for good measure, not to mention a 6nm die that improves power draw efficiency. Ellewood, on the other hand, is improving on Xbox Series S with the same features, but the most important inclusion is a 1TB SSD. The original Series S drew much criticism back in 2020 due to its meager 512GB storage, around 350GB of which were actually available for games.

Both consoles will feature a USB-C port on the front, replacing the old USB-A found on the current versions.

Image credit: Microsoft

Last but not least, we have the new Xbox controller codenamed “Sebile.” Microsoft is promising better build quality and overall improvements on “the world’s best controller.” Sebile will come with Xbox Wireless 2, Bluetooth 5.2, and Direct-to-Cloud features. There’s also haptic feedback, VCA haptic speakers, an accelerometer, and new modular thumbsticks. The company is touting Sebile’s improved longevity, not to mention a potential rechargeable battery that comes with the package. (Almost 20 years late on that particular improvement, but we won’t complain.) There’s also a “lift to wake” feature that’s sure to excite gesture control enthusiasts.

The 2TB Brooklin is launching at $499, while the 1TB Ellewood will go for $299. Both will include the new Sebile controller, but you can apparently purchase it separately for $69.99. You can expect Ellewood sometime in September 2024, with Brooklin following suit with a two-month gap in November.

The next-gen “hybrid” Xbox console coming in 2028

Much remains unknown about the next Xbox console besides the details in the leaked FTC documents. Microsoft intends the future generation of Xbox consoles to utilize a hybrid form of cloud computing and internal hardware capabilities to deliver “deeper immersion,” what they’re currently referring to as “cloud hybrid games.”

This next-gen silicon will feature Zen 6 CPUs and Navi 5 GPU chips. Dynamic global illumination, next-gen DirectX raytracing features, micro-polygon rendering optimizations, and ML-based super-resolution will be some of the new graphics innovations offered by this console. The documents also hint at a $99 handheld device allowing you to play games using Microsoft’s cloud capabilities.

Some of these technologies are already in the experimental phase, but details may change as Team Xbox attempts to lock down key specifications. For instance, we’re currently on Navi 3 and the internet is only just starting to speculate about the upcoming Navi 4 and its features, so it’ll be a while until we can discuss what Navi 5 will actually be capable of. However, according to a recent episode of the Official Xbox Podcast, Microsoft plans for this to be the biggest generational leap in the history of gaming consoles.

“And what we’re focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions they’re building,” explains Xbox president Sarah Bond.

So, there you have it, fellow Xbox stans. If all goes according to plan, we can expect the next generation of Xbox consoles to make their way to the market in 2028.