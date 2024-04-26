‘Knuckles’ has one of the best episodes in TV history (no, seriously)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Paramount Plus’ Knuckles.

We all expected Knuckles to be as entertaining as the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. However, it may be a shock that the spinoff has one of the best episodes in TV history. Seriously!

Set after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Knuckles follows the titular Echidna as he struggles to adapt to life on Earth. Since childhood, Knuckles followed the warrior precepts of the Echidna Clan and traveled the galaxy in search of the Master Emerald. However, now that the artifact is safe on Earth, he has no goal. In addition, since his childhood was stolen due to the war between Echidnas and Owls, Knuckles cannot relax and enjoy his free time.

In the spinoff series, Knuckles is visited by the spirit of the deceased leader Pachacamac, who gives the last member of the Echidna Clan the task of rebuilding their lost tribe. To do that, Knuckles must train Wade Whipple, the incompetent Green Hills cop who serves as a comedic relief in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. In his turn, Wade is going to Reno, Nevada, where he hopes to win a bowling championship.

The seriousness of Knuckles’ mission and the apparent low stakes of Wade’s objective create a laughable contrast that helps the series spinoff remain lighthearted. However, in Episode 4, “The Flames of Disaster,” Knuckles proves you can be goofy while still hitting the audience right in the feels.

“The Flames of Disaster” is a prime example of great television

In Episode 4, “The Flames of Disaster,” Wade is captured by bounty hunter Jack Sinclair, the cop’s former best friend. Instead of rushing to Wade’s rescue, Knuckles decides his disciple must escape alone if he ever wishes to become an Echidna warrior. Right from the start, “The Flames of Disaster” introduces a new problem that must be solved in half an hour, as a good TV episode must do. Meanwhile, Episode 4 shows how the journey is way more important than the destination by giving Wade the trippiest life experience.

While trapped inside an electrified cage, Pachacamac transports Wade to the afterlife. There, Wade is forced to wear Knuckles’ shoes and learn about Echidna’s past. It’s a classic spiritual journey through which Wade can understand what moves Knuckles and unleash his inner strength. What’s so surprising is that “The Flames of Disaster” decides to do that as an imaginary rock opera set in a bowling alley, where Wade is dressed as Knuckles in a theatrical presentation. There’s singing and jokes, and the practical effects are so well-crafted that you’ll wish Paramount to release a Sonic musical on Broadway.

Technically, “The Flames of Disaster” is impressive. Still, our admiration for the episode grows when we consider what’s happening. The Sonic the Hedgehog movies are nonsensical and corny, so, of course, Knuckles had to be too. Mimicry was not enough for the spinoff, though, as the series amps the wackiness to unimaginable levels thanks to its rock opera number. Yet, the mindblowing episode reveals tragic details of Knuckles‘ past that give the character an emotional depth Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was incapable of doing. At the same time, Wade is finally realizing that his worth shouldn’t be measured by his physical prowess but by the fire burning inside his heart.

As if the rock opera wasn’t enough, Episode 4 of Knuckles takes things further by having Wade duel Jack Sinclair for his freedom. Jack has his motorcycle and a pair of Japanese swords, so he proposes a joust. Instead of riding a horse, Wade grabs a child’s bicycle to pedal against Jack’s mechanical beast. Everything in this scene is funny, from the subversion of the joust structure to Wade’s clumsy ride. Yet, Knuckles manages to perfectly balance the comedy with the tension that comes from the battle.

Episode 4 of Knuckles has it all. First, it’s a visual spectacle in which the creative minds behind the spinoff series find new and surprising ways to tell a somewhat cliché story. Then, it’s a miraculous work of art that allows the series to be at its weirdest while maintaining high emotional stakes. There’s no way a fever dream like “The Flames of Disaster” could work on paper. Yet, Knuckles brings it to life with flying colors. It’s an incredible feat that defies expectations and results in one of the best episodes in TV history.

All six episodes of Knuckles are currently available on Paramount Plus.

