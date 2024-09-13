Hasan Calls Out Ex-Friend xQc For Ending Friendship For Easy Content

In a recent Subathon held by FaZe Clan, popular Twitch personality Hasan spoke out against his former friend and ex-Overwatch star xQc for ditching him, claiming that the streamer distanced himself in hopes of getting easy clicks on his content.

Recommended Videos

During the Hot Ones-style interview with Hasan, he was asked by Jasontheween what his thoughts were on xQc, to which Hasan spoke quite candidly, stating:

I wish him well. I think that he pushed a lot of people away over his career… He did the cardinal sin – farming people that have opened their home to you and your extended family for clicks.

Hasan continued in the stream, stating that he understands poking fun and making a few friendly jabs here and there, but that what xQc has and continues to do crosses a line.

I’m an adult, you know. I have a rigid work structure, I take this sh*t seriously, and in that process is that if someone you like is f*cking up, you check them. You tell them, don’t do that. There were a couple of instances where I did, and he didn’t like that.

Hasan and xQc have been beefing throughout 2024, with the drama starting back when xQc claimed that another popular Twitch personality, Pokimane, and Hasan, were jealous of his success in May, with the friends seemingly going their separate ways after.

As of writing, xQc hasn’t responded to Hasan’s comments during the Subathon event, but it seems as though the two ex-friends won’t be reconciling their differences any time soon – if ever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy