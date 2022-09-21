Pokimane celebrates victory as Twitch chooses to ban unlicensed gambling from the platform

Twitch has announced that it will no longer be allowing creators to stream gambling content from a variety of unlicensed gambling websites on the platform, and many streamers are celebrating, including Pokimane.

Taking to social media, the massively popular creator shared her thoughts on the ban after calling for it to be enforced earlier this week.

Pokimane simply said, “we did it y’all, public pressure, tweets, raising awareness, it all matters.” While it isn’t clear how much of an impact she personally had on the move, back on Sept. 19, she vocalized her support to get the content banned from Twitch.

we did it y’all.



public pressure, tweets, raising awareness, it all matters. https://t.co/FtC7h0Za7e — pokimane 🤍 (@pokimanelol) September 20, 2022

This tweet clearly indicated that a large portion of Twitch’s viewership wanted gambling removed from the service garnering 310,000 likes in just two days.

Gambling has been a hot-button issue on Twitch for a long time, but since recent events including a creator scamming money from viewers and other streamers to fund his gambling addiction took place, it has once again been in the spotlight.

Today Twitch shared a statement explaining that going forward online gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games and don’t have the correct licenses in the United States or other places that provide consumer protection are no longer allowed to appear on the platform.

An update on gambling on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/lckNTY9Edo — Twitch (@Twitch) September 20, 2022

Sites that fall into this category include some of the biggest on the net. These are Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com.

Pokimane hasn’t been the only popular streamer to vocalize their joy seeing this content banned from the streaming service. Other creators including HasanAbi and Ninja also reacted to the news as a win for the platform.

Big step in the right direction 👍🏻 https://t.co/zZURY7IE9e — Ninja (@Ninja) September 20, 2022

Of course, while Pokimane and many others are celebrating this move, other streamers who have built their communities from this style of content may feel indifferent. It remains to be seen how the fallout from this news evolves going forward.