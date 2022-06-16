The FaZe Clan is one of the most successful competitive gaming teams ever. Based in Los Angeles, the team has players all over the world and recently expanded into the Asian Market.

In 2020, when the group was ten years old, cracks began to show as Nordan “FaZe Rain” Shat moved out of the organization’s mansion with little to no notice. This started a lot of speculation as to what was really going on inside the group that the public doesn’t know about.

FaZe eventually tweeted to fans about what happened, and it’s a pretty sad and disturbing story. Before we get into that, here’s some background.

Who is FaZe Rain?

Nordan Shat was born in Toronto and grew up as a class clown who enjoyed causing trouble, which led to some difficulties with teachers growing up. Despite this, he was obviously intelligent and achieved good grades.

He turned to video games to avoid some turmoil in his personal life, and he eventually became skilled enough to join the FaZe Clan. His popularity skyrocketed from there. He’s one of the original trickshotters which caused a huge sensation on YouTube and attracted one million subscribers by 2014.

As of this writing, he has more than 5 million subscribers, which is almost one million more than Dr. Disrespect. Despite his popularity, FaZe Rain ran into some trouble. Here’s what happened.

What happened to FaZe Rain?

Like a lot of celebrities before him, FaZe ran into some issues with drugs. After he left the mansion, he tweeted to fans in a series of (now-deleted) tweets that he was leaving “because I have severe nerve damage. All I know now is pain. I can’t walk anymore & get 30 seizures a day.” He also told his fans to “learn from me. You don’t want this!” and that he couldn’t walk without a wheelchair.

He said his mental health was an issue and he turned to drugs and things took a turn for the worst. Then he addressed his fans in a video.

He said he wasn’t able to walk for almost a year and that he was experiencing chronic pain without much help from doctors. Over the course of a few months he kept streaming and showing fans his progress toward walking again.

In a different video, he said he took some drugs because he thought it would kill him but but instead of death the drugs really hurt him and led to his chronic pain. He also said that when he got kicked out of the house he “deserved” it. Fortunately, he was let back into the FaZe mansion at the end of 2021.

In August of 2021 he tweeted that he was “1 year drug free”. Hopefully this continues and he continues to focus on his mental and physical health.

If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.