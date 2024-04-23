Is ‘Knuckles’ a prequel or a sequel to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’?

Warning: The following article contains minor spoilers for Paramount Plus’ Knuckles.

With Knuckles, Paramount is expanding the scope of its beloved Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe. However, the fact that the series focuses on Knuckles raises questions about its place in the timeline.

Knuckles was introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The movie reveals that Sonic’s foster tribe of Owls waged war against Knuckles’ Echidna Clan, a vicious conflict that left almost no survivors behind. As the last member of his species, Knuckles takes on the task of restoring glory to his clan by retrieving the Master Emerald, a journey that leads him to Sonic.

While Knuckles and Sonic initially fight, they eventually join forces to stop Dr. Robotinik. Once the villain is defeated, Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails make an oath to keep the Master Emerald safe. Considering Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s ending, the Knuckles series could be a prequel exploring the years the titular character wandered alone through the galaxy in search of the Master Emerald. It could also be a direct sequel that explains how Knuckles acclimates to life on Earth. As it turns out, Knuckles is a bit of both.

When does Knuckles take place in the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ timeline?

Knuckles‘ main story unfolds after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. As the series’ trailer betrays, Knuckles will follow the red echidna on a journey to find his purpose on Earth. Joining him is Wade Whipple (Adam Pally), who will be trained in the ways of the Echidna as Knuckles’ discipline. It’s the same kind of goofy plot that turned both Sonic movies into box-office monsters.

However, while the series is set in the present, Knuckles also sheds some light on the red echidna’s lonely journey through the cosmos. Episode 4, in particular, is all about Knuckles’ grim childhood and how he found the strength to become a warrior. It’s also one of the best episodes in the history of television, so don’t miss it.

By sticking to the present, Knuckles helps to bridge the gap between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and its upcoming theatrical sequel. Still, the series fulfills its mission of giving Knuckles time to shine and revealing more details about his persona. It’s the perfect approach to honor the past and tease the future, making this an unmissable spectacle for Sonic fans.

All six episodes of Knuckles hit Paramount Plus on April 26, 2024. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes to theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.

