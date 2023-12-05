How to get free food at Burger King in December 2023

Burger King is ringing in the holidays in style.

The mega-popular burger chain is celebrating the holiday season with a month of mouth watering deals, and some of them could see visitors earn free meals. Celebrating the month in true Burger King style, the fast food joint is offering up “31 days of deals” with the cheesiest (literally) slogan their PR department could think up: “‘Tis the Cheeson.”

On top of those 31 days of deals, Burger King is also bringing back several fan favorite items for patrons to enjoy. You’ll want to make it over to the fast food favorite soon, however — December goes by quick, and these deals will only last so long.

Which menu items is Burger King adding in December?

Image via Burger King

Two menu items will join a range of delicious deals with Burger King’s end of the year celebration, adding back several crowd favorites for a limited time. Diners who’ve been missing those indulgent cheesy tots — which were last on the menu in 2021 — can enjoy them once again, starting on Dec. 7, alongside a trio of BK Melts.

Two returning melts — the Classic and Bacon editions — are back for the month, alongside newcomer Shroom n’ Swiss Melt. Each of the BK Melts come with two slices of toasted bread, adorned with two Whopper Jr. Patties, either American or Swiss cheese, and various added toppings.

What are the Burger King deals for December 2023?

Image via Burger King

On top of the added menu items, each day of December offers up a variety of enticing deals. In order to access them, you’ll need to download the Burger King app, which will provide access to the lineup of daily deals. These include stellar options like $3 Whopper Wednesdays, free items with purchases as low as $1, free delivery, and a range of opportunities to collect Bonus Crowns. A handy calendar clues BK fans in on which days are most worth a trip to the fast food joint, and ensures that this December will be one to remember.