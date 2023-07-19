‘I’m choking on plastic cheese’: Brits aren’t sold on Burger King’s all-cheese abomination

A British radio station took on the daring feat of trying Burger King‘s latest creation in a recent TikTok.

The British radio host did not seem to enjoy the cheesy delicacy. She carefully took one bite and was begging for water. The sandwich did not receive rave reviews from the hostess as she promptly states, “It’s horrible,” the minute she took a bite.

The new menu item only requires two simple ingredients: one delicious sesame bun and 20 slices of American cheese. The official menu name of this lactose-laden monstrosity is “The Real Cheese Burger.”

The burger was announced on Burger King Thailand’s Facebook page as a temporary menu item, but its cheesy delectability is sweeping the internet with international foodies desperate to recreate the Thai specialty.

Some cheese lovers are taking the burger even further, adding up to 100 slices to the soft sesame buns. The cheese on the bun remains unmelted and the bun itself is room temperature, but still, people are scrambling to give this delicacy a try.

Unfortunately for international eaters, a homemade rendition may be your best bet. TikTokers who have tried the burger in the United States have reported paying upwards of $20, trying to add 19 extra slices of cheese onto a traditional patty-less cheeseburger.

The burger costs 109 Thai Baht which translates to only 3.20 in U.S. dollars, so a homemade version is probably best. If you love cheese, food, or just Burger King grab yourself a pack of Kraft Singles and give it a try. Or just travel to Thailand, if you’re really dedicated.