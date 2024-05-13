‘She knew exactly what she was doing’: Haylee Baylee apologizes for mocking the poor at Met Gala, but TikTok peasants aren’t buying it

We’ve long been aware of how relentless the internet can be. Judging others is always easier than doing some introspective work, after all. However, for some influencers on a higher hierarchical pedestal, that realization might come later rather than sooner — and this time, it was TikTok‘s Haylee Baylee‘s turn to realize that not everything is worth a few thousand clicks.

Around the time of the Met Gala, the red carpet rolled out, showcasing the biggest names in fashion. From Versace to Law Roach and Zendaya, everyone who is someone was there. Only this time, several TikTokers and influencers were also invited to the pre-MET Gala event where they would work as hosts. And here’s where Haylee Baylee comes into the picture

Just as the biggest event in fashion was about to begin, the lifestyle and beauty influencer posted a video of herself in very appropriate attire — fitting for this year’s theme, Garden of Time. Despite it being a beautiful gown, she made one fatal mistake: she posted a now-deleted TikTok video using audio from the 2006 film, Marie Antoinette. As the video zooms in, Baylee looks at the camera and says, “Let them eat cake.”

Unexpectedly, comments were immediately flooded with criticism and many users made videos in response to Baylee’s use of the famous Marie Antoinette quote. “You’re out at the Met Gala, using this sound, and essentially saying ‘Well, I’m sorry you’re suffering, I’m out here having a great time,'” one user said. This could be considered an undiagnosed case of ‘if I’m not happy, you’re not allowed to be happy either-ism.’

As it usually goes with such public controversies, it didn’t take long before the TikToker made her apology video and posted it. In it, she explains in detail exactly why she attended the pre-gala, who invited her (spoiler alert: it was E!) and apologizes for using this “malicious” sound. Of course, she also discusses the fact that it was an unpaid gig, making it a tad more relatable for us commoners. Who hasn’t subjected themselves to some unpaid internship, am I right?

Despite the backhanded apology, one could easily overlook the entire irony of the situation — a wealthy influencer uttering one of history’s most infamous lines at a millionaire event. However, TikTok users definitely chose to give Baylee a hard time. “She knew exactly what she was doing,” said one user. “Tone deaf,” said another. On the other hand, I’m here to say that some historical context may be needed.

First of all, most of the critics came from Americans — not even French people — who were seemingly very offended that a wealthy influencer would choose to use the words of a famous Austrian monarch, allegedly mocking peasants. Only, here’s the kicker: that quote is taken out of context. According to Britannica, while the words are often directly connected to Marie Antoinette, the chances are that the last Queen of France never uttered them.

The original saying, “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche,” directly translates to “Let them eat brioche,” and the first person to use that specific phrase may have been the French philosopher, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, in Book VI of Rousseau’s Confessions (circa 1765, 24 years before the French Revolution). Per the history website, Rousseau attributes the quote to “a great princess.” While it’s believed that Marie-Antoinette was the princess in reference, she was still a child, making it very unlikely that she was the princess Rousseau had in mind.

Aside from the unlikelihood that this phrase has ever left Marie Antoinette’s mouth, the 2006 film depicting the events took creative liberties by referencing cake instead of brioche. The alleged original sentence mentions a type of sweet bread made with eggs and flour which is definitely not cake. Although a small detail, it’s yet another reason why you shouldn’t take fictional iterations so seriously — more often than not, they’re wrong.

Generally, it is still understandable that it doesn’t bode well with some that such a wealthy figure would use such a controversial sound. As the A-listers attended an event, many more Americans were relentlessly working and thriving to put food on the table. Nonetheless, I find it hard to believe that this influencer warranted such a reaction — especially because the true historical context is something her critics are missing. We can assure you that Baylee is not going to fix America’s economy or the ongoing genocide — and she is definitely not responsible for the class disparity lived by the Frenchmen in 1789.

