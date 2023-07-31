‘The Office’ cast ranked by net worth

When it comes to shows that successfully connect with their viewers, The Office is in a league of its own. At the end of each episode, audiences had an unexplainable sense of belonging to a workplace they could love and be annoyed by, all while laughing, crying, and generally having a great time. The Office gave us the best and the worst boss ever, Michael Scott, the sweet relationship between Jim and Pam, and the immortal line, “Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam.” Even if the series ended a while ago, its allure is still strong. With the show’s increasing ratings came more fame for its stars.

After winning a Golden Globe for his depiction of Michael Scott, Steve Carell proved himself to be an actor capable of switching effortlessly between humor and drama. John Krasinski has gone from playing the lovable Jim Halpert to playing an action hero in Jack Ryan and is now branching out into filmmaking with A Quiet Place. Mindy Kaling, aka Kelly Kapoor, not only acted on The Office but was also a writer and executive producer, laying the groundwork for her successful career as a showrunner. These professional achievements have increased the actors’ net worth to unprecedented heights. So, let’s do a full office audit based on how much each cast member is worth.

10. Oscar Nuñez — $5 Million

First, there’s Oscar Nuñez, the accountant we know as Oscar Martinez. He remained calm and collected in the middle of office mayhem, serving as a voice of reason for everyone. The character broke new ground in many ways, notably as one of the first gay characters on network television. But Nuñez’s talent doesn’t stop at Dunder Mifflin. Post The Office, he continued to ride the wave of success with several notable roles.

Remember his hilarious turn as Councilman Rodriguez in Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Or his portrayal of Papi in the critically acclaimed series Mr. Iglesias? And let’s not forget his cameo in the hit Netflix show Never Have I Ever, created by fellow The Office alum Mindy Kaling. It wasn’t just his acting that brought in the big bucks. Nuñez has dabbled in reality television as a judge on The Masked Dancer and had a stint in the film The Proposal alongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

9. Craig Robinson — $6 Million

To fans of The Office, Craig Robinson’s portrayal of Darryl Philbin, the no-nonsense Dunder Mifflin warehouse foreman, was always a welcome change of pace. Whether advocating for warehouse safety, integrating himself into the office staff, or discreetly teasing his coworkers, Darryl’s moments were always entertaining. As a result of Robinson’s charismatic performance, the supporting character Darryl swiftly became a series regular.

Robinson’s film credits include notable parts in comedies like Pineapple Express, Hot Tub Time Machine, and This Is the End. Robinson also fronts a band called The Nasty Delicious, and they’ve performed on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has also voiced characters in hit animated programs, including American Dad, and starred in various TV shows as the main character, such as Ghosted and Mr. Robinson, expanding his acting resume.

8. Ellie Kemper — $9 Million

Known for her role as Erin Hannon on The Office, Ellie Kemper first appeared as a fill-in receptionist in the sitcom’s fifth season and later became a permanent cast member. Kemper’s portrayal of the innocent and naive Erin was endearing. There were numerous funny and touching moments on the show due to the contrast between her and the more pessimistic characters and because of her charming, quirky, and cheerful demeanor. Fans also responded well to her romance arcs, especially those involving Andy Bernard (Ed Helms).

After her stint on The Office, Kemper found significant success in other projects, further boosting her fame and net worth. Most notably, she played the title character in the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She was nominated for multiple awards and won two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance, which critics widely praised. Kemper has created a name for herself in film, appearing in box-office hits like Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street. She has also authored My Squirrel Days, a collection of personal essays reflecting her life and career.

7. B.J. Novak — $10 Million

B.J. Novak is a well-known actor, comedian, writer, and director who starred as Ryan Howard on The Office. While best known for his role as the ambitious and often ethically ambiguous temp turned executive, Novak also contributed to the show as a writer and director. Ryan Howard’s character development is among the most dramatic in The Office, transitioning from a quiet temp to a corporate executive before falling from grace and eventually returning to the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch.

Novak’s achievements extend far beyond The Office, though. Among the films in which he has had a role are Inglourious Basterds, Saving Mr. Banks, and The Founder. He has also provided his voice for well-known animated films, including The Smurfs and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. His book, One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories, a collection of short stories, was a New York Times bestseller, and The Book with No Pictures, a best-selling children’s book that has been translated into more than 30 languages and sold over two million copies worldwide.

6. Angela Kinsey — $12 Million

Angela Kinsey portrays Angela Martin, an often stern accountant at Dunder Mifflin whose conservative and cat-loving demeanor added a lot of humor and personality to the series. Her on-again, off-again romantic connection with Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) was a key storyline throughout the show’s nine seasons. Following The Office, Kinsey enjoyed success in a variety of other ventures, expanding her reach in Hollywood and increasing her net worth.

From 2016–2017, she co-starred in the Netflix comedy Haters Back Off with Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings) as Miranda’s doting and occasionally naive mother, Bethany. In addition, she appeared in such hit series as New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat, and Never Have I Ever. In addition to her acting career, Kinsey and The Office co-star Jenna Fischer created a podcast called Office Ladies. As a result of its popularity among The Office fanbase, this podcast was named the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Award winner for Best Ad Read.

5. Paul Lieberstein and Rainn Wilson — $14 Million

Toby Flenderson, the mild-mannered and frequently beleaguered HR representative at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton division, was played by Paul Lieberstein. Lieberstein was also a writer and producer before becoming a showrunner in season five. After The Office, Lieberstein continued to work behind the scenes, producing and writing for shows such as The Newsroom, Ghosted, and Space Force. He has directed episodes of The Office and The Mindy Project, proving his versatility in television.

Rainn Wilson, on the other hand, is best known for his portrayal of Dwight Schrute, the eccentric and beet-loving assistant to the regional manager (later regional manager himself) at Dunder Mifflin. Wilson’s portrayal of Dwight on The Office is widely regarded as one of the show’s high points, and the character’s outlandish actions and memorable phrases have made him a fan favorite. Wilson’s acting career has been fruitful outside of the show as well. He has guest starred on Star Trek: Discovery and Mom, and his film credits include Super and The Meg.

4. Jenna Fischer — $16 Million

Actress and filmmaker Jenna Fischer is well-known for her performance as Pam Beesly on The Office. In 2007, Fischer received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Pam, a receptionist turned office administrator at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton location. Fischer’s portrayal of Pam Beesly was honest and down-to-earth, lending an air of realism to the show’s typically heightened depiction of office politics. Pam and Jim Halpert’s (John Krasinski) romance was a central plot point throughout the series and a joy for many viewers.

Fischer’s wealth has grown due to her continuing success in the television and film industries following The Office. She played the role of Lena, a lady dealing with co-parenting after her divorce, on the ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together. Fischer has also been in films such as Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Blades of Glory, and Hall Pass. Fischer also appeared in, produced, and directed The Giant Mechanical Man. Furthermore, Fischer and her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey co-host a podcast called Office Ladies.

3. Ed Helms — $25 Million

In 2006, Ed Helms joined The Office cast as Andy Bernard, a cocky salesperson from the Dunder Mifflin Stamford office who is transferred to the Dunder Mifflin Scranton division. His persona, known as “The Nard Dog,” is notorious for his explosive temper, a cappella singing, and inept attempts at leadership. Bernard’s developing storyline in later seasons — including a romance arc with Erin Hannon (Ellie Kemper) — stood out. His comedic timing and musical talents gave viewers something new to look forward to.

His success in movies and television continued after The Office, adding substantially to his wealth. His performance as Stuart Price in The Hangover films, which were hugely successful at the box office, brought Helms widespread recognition. Additionally, Helms has been in box-office hits like We’re the Millers, Vacation, and Tag. Aside from live-action roles, he has also provided his voice for animation features like The Lorax and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. Helms has made guest appearances on several hit television shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Arrested Development, and Comedy Bang! Bang!

2. Mindy Kaling — $35 Million

Mindy Kaling has made significant contributions to the entertainment world as an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director. On The Office, she portrayed Kelly Kapoor, a customer service employee for Dunder Mifflin in Scranton who is constantly babbling about the latest pop cultural trends. Kaling contributed to The Office in many ways besides acting, including as a writer, producer, and director of multiple episodes. Kaling penned 24 episodes over the show’s existence, including fan favorites like “Niagara” and “Michael’s Last Dundies.”

After The Office, Kaling’s career skyrocketed, and her wealth exploded. She was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as creator, writer, and star of the hit show The Mindy Project. The comedy film Late Night, which she co-wrote and co-starred in, opened at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. She also acted in the star-studded heist picture Ocean’s 8. In addition to her acting roles, Kaling has authored two memoirs that have become New York Times bestsellers.

1. Steve Carell and John Krasinski — $80 Million

Steve Carell played Michael Scott, the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton office, who had good intentions but often made a fool of himself due to his lack of experience and social graces. Carell’s portrayal of Michael Scott earned him the 2006 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. After his time on The Office, Carell broke into the comedy and drama genres. He was nominated for an Oscar and gained widespread praise for his performances in films like Foxcatcher, The Big Short, and Beautiful Boy. On television, Carell starred in the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show and co-created the Netflix comedy series Space Force, in which he also stars.

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), a salesman at Dunder Mifflin, is well-known for his romantic relationship with Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and his practical jokes on coworker Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). Krasinski became a fan favorite and pivotal character in the program thanks to his portrayal of Jim and his distinctive sideways looks at the camera. Krasinski went on to star in several critically acclaimed films. He was the lead actor, director, and co-writer for the horror film A Quiet Place and its sequel, A Quiet Place: Part II. These movies did quite well at the box office and undoubtedly boosted his wealth. On television, Krasinski plays the role of Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime’s action series Jack Ryan.